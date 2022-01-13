Anniversary: ​​Orlando Bloom is born; this is the love story with katy perry

Orlando Bloom He turns 45 years old this January 13 and could not be in a better time, because after consolidating his career in Hollywood, he is currently enjoying his time as a father with Katy Perry, with whom he had the little one Daisy Dove. After the birth of their daughter, the couple is more united than ever, so on this day we remember the love story of these celebrities.

The protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ Y ‘The Lord of the rings‘He is one of the most coveted gallants on the big screen, because although he was only single three years after his divorce with Miranda kerr, who is the mother of her first child Flynn ChristopherHe has many fans around the world who consider him an attractive and elegant man, as he is always on the main popularity charts.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry met over a hamburger

After being a single season after their separation in 2013, the Kent, England native met the famous singer of ‘Dark horse‘ in 2016 Golden Globes. The artists were immediately targeted, because according to what Katy declared to Jimmy Kimmel in 2019, they got along very well at the ceremony, to the extent that the actor stole his hamburger.

“We teamed up for an In-N-Out burger About three years ago at the Golden Globes. He stole one from my table. He took it and I said, ‘Wait! – Oh wow you look so handsome. Well, take it! ‘ And then I saw him at a party and I said, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ Y he said, ‘I like you’ “.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom started a relationship in 2016 Photo: Instagram @

Orlando Bloom

Subsequently, the media caught the couple in the coachella festival and in various places, but it was until May of that year that Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, the singer’s real name, and the actor confirmed that they were in a romantic relationship.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up

After becoming one of the most solid courtships, since they always showed up on the red carpets together and looked very close, they decided to give a pause to their relationship in 2017. “Before rumors or forgeries get out of control, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking a respectful and loving space right now“, they announced in a statement.

It took a whole year for the singer of ‘Hot N Cold ‘ and Bloom got back together, and then, in 2019, they got engaged at the Valentine’s Day. “I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him. Then we landed in this building and then we went down the stairs, my family and friends were there and the most flowers I had ever seen,” said Katy Perry about the surprising marriage proposal.

The birth of his first daughter: Daisy Dove

Fans were waiting for the wedding between Katy and Orlando until surprisingly, the 37-year-old artist announced in the music video: “I’ve never worn white” that she was expecting her first baby, which would arrive in the summer of 2020, as well as her next record material.

The August 26, 2020 his daughter was born: Daisy Dove. The little girl has united Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry more than ever, as they have been seen walking and enjoying a family vacation. So far there is no date for their next wedding, but fans hope it will be very soon.

