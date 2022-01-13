Angelina Jolie’s fortune rises; Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Gave Him His Biggest Check

actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie She has been one of the highest paid actresses in the world, with a salary of 20 million dollars for a single role, but her fortune amounts to $120 million, already counting on his participation in the film Marvel, ‘Eternals’.

After a stormy divorce with Brad Pitt, in August 2018, Angeline he claimed to have money problems and demanded more financial support from Brad Pitt.

Court records revealed that Pitt had given Jolie $8 million as a down payment for the mansion Cecil B. Demille $25 million, because she no longer had the funds.

How much does Angelina Jolie earn per movie?

Only between 2001 and 2011, Angelina Jolie earned more than $120 million only in movies. Won $7 million for the first movie Lara Croft and then $12 million for the second.

For Mr & Mrs Smith, The Good Shepherd and A Mighty Heart, won $10 million, pbut his salary amounted to $15 million for Wanted, later $20 million for Salt Y $19 million for The Tourist.

But his biggest check he gave Marvel for ‘Eternals’, where the actress won more than $35 million dollars for his role as Thena.

🎥 | Harry Styles, Angelina Jolie and Lauren Ridloff dancing behind the scenes of #Eternals pic.twitter.com/LzgzDuDIsD — H’s World (@HStylesWrld) January 11, 2022

This is how Angelina Jolie and Harry Styles have fun on the set of ‘Eternals’

Eternals is already on Disney Plus and brought with it a scene not seen before, it is an additional content of the headband, where you can see Angelina Jolie, Lauren RidloffHarry Styles and other members of the cast, enjoying themselves during the filming of the film of Marvel.