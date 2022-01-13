Angelina Jolie wears skinny jeans and ankle boots to go shopping with her daughter Vivienne

A mansion and six children to care for are part of the home obligations that Angelina Jolie must deal with. It is common for her to go out to buy food at the supermarket and, this time, her daughter Vivienne accompanied her. Always glamorous, she wore tight jeans in a “total black” look that she combined with high-heeled ankle boots.

The Hollywood celebrity continues to be active, from her Instagram account, promoting the defense of the rights of women, girls and adolescents. He also cares about the study opportunities of young people, and he demonstrated this in his last publication.

And in a new comeback, the 48-year-old “Eternals” superstar left everyone captivated with his imposing figure in an outfit that gave him a fresh and very youthful air.

All about Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s skinny jeans for shopping

At each outing, Angelina Jolie confirms her taste for monochromatic looks, combinations for which she prefers for her walks around the city.

Although she is repeatedly seen dressed in black, Brad Pitt’s ex is not boring with her outfits. With her haute couture pieces and different textures, she manages to attract attention and always look different.

This time she leaned for some skinny jeans, skinny style, which she knew how to wear with a hem at the end to keep her glam with her mid-heeled ankle boots. The key piece was the open-front poncho-style coat, made of wool, with which she looked sophisticated.

She used dark brown hair loosely reaching her shoulders, with polarized black lenses that allowed her to see the actress’s face half, as she also used a white mask to protect herself from Covid-19, the Daily Mail detailed.

The Oscar winner came to Beverly Hills with her daughter Vivienne at the Bristol Farms supermarket, to stock her kitchen with missing foods. Angelina carried a box with bottles of sparkling water and a reusable bag, while her youngest daughter took care of carrying others full of fresh vegetables.

As she stood in line to pay, one of the photos showed Jolie’s favorite accessory, a Celine signature leather handbag, which added an elegant touch to her casual look.

Vivienne, always sporty, accompanied her mother in the supermarket, with a relaxed outfit of a velvety white sweatshirt, along with black pre-washed short jeans, which she combined with Nike sports shoes, without laces.

All about Famous