Angelina Jolie adds style in winter with a nice cape coat

Now that we are in the coldest months of the year, all our eyes are on the trendy coats. A pea coat, a down jacket, a trench coat, a shearling jacket, a windbreaker or a sheepskin can completely elevate or destroy a look. To climb it to the heights, we advise you this 2022 to get a coat cloak such as Angelina Jolie. The actress wore a model this week that suited her perfectly. I gave him an image ‘effortless chic ‘ that we love.

Angelina Jolie went with her daughter Vivienne (13 years old) to do some shopping and did not complicate his styling ‘street style’. She is used to leaving us stunned on the red carpet and setting style in her urban proposals and she knows exactly what suits her best. At this stage in her life, the interpreter he dresses mainly in black, with the occasional flirtation with gray and cream. She knows soften the tone with details and accessories and it always looks great.

The total look black from Angelina Jolie It was a style of basics that always work. On one side he put on black skinny pants with the hem folded in a single fold. When putting on your high heel ankle boots the leg was slightly visible when walking, which gave it a very aesthetic touch.

The protagonist of ‘Maleficent’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘and the latest’ Eternals’ (among a long list of blockbuster) wore a black jersey with a vee-shaped opening on its sleeve. Another detail that breaks the outfit Dark. He put the finishing touch to the whole by choosing as an outer garment a unstructured silhouette cape coat that he left open. It added volume and movement to her winter fashion look.

The Angelina Jolie journal wardrobe has evolved to consist, almost entirely, of functional garments completely complementary between them. It has plenty of classic coats, long black slip dresses and skirts, men’s white shirts, neutral colored city bags, and lifelong shoes.

Her daughters have already become interested in their mother’s dressing room, and the actress does not hesitate to lend iconic models to their heiresses of style for your most special events. They may also ask for your urban clothes.

The most fashionable touch of the look with a cape coat and skinny pants from Angelina Jolie his glasses gave him. A model of black paste with ‘cat eye’ frame that added class to his image. The silver styling bag is one of her favorites.

