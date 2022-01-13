Among Us official manga confirmed

We bring a message that has been published recently and is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog available on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Among Us and his manga.

In this case, we have already been able to know officially that a manga of the game is on the way. This will be published in the February issue of Bessatsu Corocoro, a monthly Japanese manga magazine. It is unknown if there will be more deliveries apart from this one, but it has been confirmed that it will be available on February 4, 2022. We will be attentive to inform you about it.

Here is the message that confirms it:

Video Game «Among Us» will get a manga adaptation in Bessatsu Corocoro issue 4/2022 next Feb 2022 pic.twitter.com/FmvrVCo3mo – Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) January 12, 2022

This is not the first time that Among Us has ventured into other areas: the following video in the form of a thriller with 11 million views shows the boom of this phenomenon:

The premise of Among Us

Welcome recruits! Enter the new map of Among Us: Airship! Work together on the ship to finalize the master plan … although your role is another matter. This free update includes: The fourth map, which is also the largest so far

New tasks like polishing jewelry, emptying the trash (hilarious), and more

The ability to choose the room where you start

New areas to explore (or get killed)

Improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms

Free new hats, including heart, angry eyebrows, unicorn hat, rubber glove, and more! Play with 4-15 people online or on local Wi-Fi as you try to prepare the ship for departure, but be careful: one or more random players in the crew are imposters who want to kill everyone! Win by completing the tasks to prepare the ship or expel all the impostors.

React quickly to fix the impostor’s sabotage.

Check the management map and the security cameras to follow the other crew members.

Report any dead bodies immediately to start the discussion about who the impostor may be.

Call urgent meetings to discuss suspicious behavior.

Vote to expel suspects.

Kill crew and blame the witnesses.

Pretend you’re doing chores to be inconspicuous among the crew.

Sneak through the ducts to move quickly throughout the ship.

Use sabotage to wreak havoc throughout the ship.

Close the doors to catch victims and kill them in private.

What is your opinion? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game here.

