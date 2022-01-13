Amber Heard, third in discord? Johnny Depp’s ex blamed for Jason Momoa’s divorce

U.S.- Again the controversial actress, Amber Heardis in the middle of a big scandal, since they affirm that it is the third party at the marriage of his colleague Hollywood, Jason Momoa, well blame to the ex-wife of Johnny Depp from his divorce with Lisa Bonet.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

In 2011, it was said that Heard and Depp fell in love on the set of The Rum Diary, this being the cause of his separation from the French actress and singer, vanessa paradisAnd now, after 11 years of that fact and their dramatic separation, it is said that history repeats itself with Momoa.

According to various messages from Twitter, Amber flirted with Jason during the recordings of Aquaman and the lost kingdom, so Bonet presumably would not want her husband and father of her two daughters to have contact with her outside of the recordings of Aquaman Y The Justice League.

Internet

Similarly, it is said that Lisa is a friend of Johnny and allegedly warned her husband not to get too close to the interpreter of ‘Mere‘, distrusting his intentions with him due to the legal dispute he had with the Fantastic Beasts actor.

It is worth mentioning that this does not come from a reliable source and therefore remains as a simple rumor, however, it is expected that soon some of those involved will come out to clarify it.

A reminder that Johnny Depp broke off their relationship shortly after starring in a movie with Amber Heard. Jason Momoa is now splitting from his wife after starring in a movie with her. The wait to see if she hit again has begun. #SoloDigo,” one fan wrote.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonnet are divorcing. I think it’s because he never stood up for Lisa’s friend Johnny Depp and let her into their lives. Being friends with Amber Heard has its consequences. Lisa even said that she wasn’t happy that he was working with her. Listen to your wife,” one netizen said.

Jason Momoa is single. Amber Heard ruined another life,” said another.

Source: Tomatoes