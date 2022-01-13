Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 9 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, January 12

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. Amazon prime He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 9 films with the best acceptance in the United States.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

U.S.

one. The bar of high hopes

From director George Clooney and based on the best-seller “The Bar of Great Expectations,” “The Tender Bar” depicts an aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) pursuing his romantic and career dreams. From a stool in his uncle’s (Ben Affleck) bar, he learns what it means to grow up with a quirky group of local characters.

two. Being the Ricardos

Film about television pioneer Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage.

Four. Time is up

An accident forces Vivien and Royan to readjust their lives little by little and begin to live in a present that may seem more stimulating than anything predefined.

5. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

6. The Bourne Ultimatum

Jason Bourne continues to investigate who and what is really behind the secret CIA program called Treadstone. Now a British reporter for “The Guardian” puts you on a new lead by the name of Blackbriar. Bourne will meet him in London, in an attempt to fit the last pieces of that past that he is still trying to recover.

7. Daughter of the wolf

A woman returns home after traveling through the Middle East to discover that her father has passed away. In addition to the tragedy that this entails, she begins to have problems with her 13-year-old son, who constantly challenges her authority. When it is revealed that his father has left behind a large inheritance, his son is kidnapped by a local group of gangsters whose leader is a man named “Father.”

8. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of the action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from the writer Tom Clancy.

9. The descendants

Matt King (George Clooney), married and father of two girls, is forced to rethink his life when his wife suffers a terrible accident that leaves her in a coma. She clumsily tries to mend her relationship with her troubled daughters – the precocious 10-year-old Scottie (Amara Miller) and the rebellious 17-year-old Alexandra (Shailene Woodley) – as she faces the difficult decision to sell the family properties. Heirs to Hawaiian royalty and missionaries, the Kings own Hawaii’s pristine wilderness of inestimable value.

10. Ninja turtles

New York is in danger as the Shredder and The Foot Clan dominate the city and exert a tight grip on everything, including police and politicians. But four heroes, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, will come out of the sewers and with the help of the reporter April and her partner Vern Fenwick they will try to save the city.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. Amazon Prime spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what You will find them available on Amazon Prime.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!