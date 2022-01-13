Alpine changes CEO; Budkowski leaves

The Alpine F1 team, in which the Spanish Fernando Alonso and the French Esteban Ocon militate, has reported this Thursday that the Polish Marcin Budkowski will cease to be its executive director as of January 13, 2022.

Fernando Alonso before the Hungarian GP of Formula 1 EFE/EPA/Zoltan Balogh

Alpine adds that Laurent Rossi, until now Groupe Renault’s director of strategy and business development, “will temporarily take over the management of the team so that everyone can focus on preparing for next season.”

In a team press release, Laurent Rossi, General Manager of Alpine, states: “I would like to thank Marcin Budkowski for his commitment and contribution to the team’s results over the last four years. The team is fully focused on preparing the car for the first race, in Bahrain, and go one step further in performance”.

For his part, Marcin Budkowski said: “I have really enjoyed being part of the Renault management team and then Alpine F1 Team, working with such a talented and dedicated group of people. I will follow the team’s progress with love in the coming seasons.” “.

Recently, the Aston Martin team also ended relations with Otmar Szafnauer, who was their ‘Principal’ and rumors suggest that he could take Budkowski’s place at Alpine.