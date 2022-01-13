All the beards to wear in 2022: Mutton Chops, Stubble, Van Dyke …

What a few years ago seemed like a fashion has been proven over time that it was not so: beards are becoming more and more, and not because of following a trend or hiding scars or not being excessively graceful. Also making a beard look full and lustrous is not so easy, it has its job, let alone if we are hairless or have bald spots in any area, such as the sideburns, since they make it difficult to close. César Parra, director of one of the most exclusive barber shops in the Salamanca district, knows a lot about beards and everything related to trends around them: Homine Madrid (Calle Gurtubay, 3) between Lagasca and Velázquez: “Every day we make hundreds of beards and we know very well what our clients are looking for, almost always closely related to their features. Men with rounder faces tend to prefer long beards that are trimmed to the side, as do those with longer or triangular beards, a short round beard or Mutton Chops type, which covers well at the sides and leaves the chin uncovered ” . This style, the Mutton Chops, is a beard that reminds us of other times but in this one, we have even seen actors like Hugh Jackman (a regular in this look thanks to his role as Wolverine), Bill Murray, Jeff Bridges or Daniel Radcliffe.

The beards that we will see the most in 2022

The Stubble beard never goes out of style, not this year either: “It’s the typical two- or three-day beard, but carefully cared for. The Balbo will also be among the top ones, without sideburns or closure between the mustache and the chin, or the Short Boxed, perhaps one of the most common and moderately long ”tells us Néstor Alriols, from the cosmetic firm for men Freak’s Grooming.

Similar to the Balbo is the Van Dyke, in which the mustache and beard hair do not come together, ideal for oval or round faces: “We will see a little of everything, from degraded or goatee beards to longer and rectangular ones, others like the Bandholz which is very popular among hipsters and even the Anchor or anchor, very interesting for plump faces as it sharpens the features ”adds César Parra, from Homine Madrid, who among his services includes both the revision of beards and the grooming .

Care and cleaning: the products your beard requires

Every beard needs to be clean and for this, it is advisable to have the appropriate products: “Mainly, a bar soap to remove impurities, a brush, a conditioner to soften and discipline it, and a special beard oil to keep it hydrated”, he says. Néstor Alriols, from Freak’s Grooming, who specifies about soap: “If possible, oil-based and emollient, which will provide hydration and prevent flaking and dandruff formation, and with protein so as not to break the hair fiber.”

As advice, from Freak’s Grooming they recommend rubbing well with the fingertips so that it penetrates well until it reaches the skin and then proceeding to rinse the soap and dry the face: “The beard does not need to be completely dry, since that at this point it is better to untangle it, especially if it is rather leafy, for which we will opt for a wide-toed comb, combing from the inside out if they are long, and then out towards oneself. With this, we will be able to tame the beard a little more, in addition to making the hair a little smoother ”.