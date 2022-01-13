Alejandro Zendejas is a new América player and exposes Chivas’s transfer policy

The attacking midfielder was in two stages with the rojiblanco club but was never able to settle.

Alejandro Zendejas, in the absence of official confirmation, it will be the third reinforcement of the America for this one Closing 2022. The azulcrema will pay a total of 3 million dollars to the Necaxa for the record of the midfielder who was once part of Chivas but he ended up being an expendable player who was never bet on.

The history of the one born in Ciudad Juárez with the Herd dates back to 2016. At that time, in the Chivas International Cup 2016, Zendejas had great performances with him FC Dallas, which caught the attention of Matías Almeyda, coach of the rojiblancos in those years and who asked the board to sign this nascent star.

Just a year after his arrival, the Argentine coach himself confirmed at a press conference that some players from the squad would be loaned out to add minutes. Among these was Alexander, who joined the ranks of the Athletic Zacatepec on the Liga de Ascenso MX.

After the loan ended in 2018, a more mature Zendejas returned to Chivas to earn a place in the starting eleven, however, he could not adapt to the Guadalajara game scheme and the illusion that his arrival generated was gradually losing weight . In the end, he only played 23 games with the red and white shirt.

Shortly after his contract expired in the 2019-20 campaign, Zendejas joined the ranks of Necaxa where he became one of the most decisive wingers in the entire Liga MX. At just 23 years old, He managed to stand out with Los Rayos and is now a brand new signing of Chivas’ greatest rival. His history with the Flock is similar to that of others such as Alexis Peña or Cristian Calderón, who arrive with the nickname of ‘stars’ but who in the end end up being a disappointment. This does nothing more than expose those responsible in this plot, who bring in players for exorbitant prices and who do not end up performing as expected or ‘explode’ in other rival teams.