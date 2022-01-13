Agatha Christie: These are movies based on her books

Christie Agatha She was one of the most important novelists in history and the queen of mystery as many know her. His books full of intrigue and suspense caught the world. Today 46 years after his death, We will remember it with some of the most relevant film adaptations.

The author of English origin, was born under the name of Agatha Mary Clarissa Miller, throughout her life wrote more than 60 books and short stories. She became one of the best-selling writers in the world with more than two million copies, second only to Shakespeare and the Bible. She also became the longest single-character author. translated in the world with a total of 103 languages.

Murder on the Orient Express

This story goes back to the 30’s where a legendary train in Europe is forced to stop its journey, the cause? A snowstorm. However, they find the death of a passenger who apparently had no relationship with the accident caused by extreme temperatures. Thus Kenneth Branagh in the skin of detective Hercule Poirot, is investigating each of the characters to find the possible murderer.

This is a remake of the classic 1974 film of the same name. In this film we also find the actors Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi among others.

Death on the Nile

This thriller is the sequel to the film premiered in 2017, Murder in the Orient Express, where he narrates the adventure of the characters who are involved in a murder while traveling through Egypt, each one has motives and secrets that make them suspects or accomplices of the incident.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also plays the legendary detective Hercule Poirot, the film stars Gal Gadot as heiress Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, among others.

The premiere is scheduled for February of the current year.

Ten little blacks

It is a 1974 film, directed by Peter Collinson where it tells the story of ten people who are invited to an island. None of them know the reason for the union, they only know one piece of information, and that is that they were reunited by a mysterious man named Mr. Owen.

The assistants are locked in place and are notified of the death of a person, of which they are being blamed.

The film is based on Christie’s novel of the same name, which is one of the best-selling of his career with a total of one hundred million copies around the world.

To

To

The murder of Roger Ackroyd

The story recounts the death of Poirot’s wealthy neighbor, a recurring character in Agatha’s novels, and who was about to learn the truth about the author of a death, later he is stabbed before knowing the truth. The The story is told by the town’s doctor, who, together with the investigator, gathers clues to solve the crime.

This novel has had several adaptations, the one from 2000 being the most relevant. The English film starred David Suchet, Philip Jackson, Oliver Ford Davies, Malcolm Terris and Selina Cadell.

The crooked house

Film released in 2017 starring

Max Irons, Glenn Close, Stefanie Martini, Terence Stamp, Christina Hendricks, Gillian Anderson among others. The story is based on the death of a billionaire, who

she lived

with his entire family, children, daughter-in-law and even his young wife, they are all guilty until proven otherwise.

Which one will you see first?

To

To

To

To

To