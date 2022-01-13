After 13 years without a new game, Take-Two returns to mention Midnight Club for the future

The company recently acquired Zynga for $ 12.7 billion in order to boost the mobile market.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 12 January 2022, 08:51 19 comments

Do you remember Midnight club? The driving saga of Rockstar She hasn’t made an appearance in a long time, and since Take-Two it seemed like she had been completely banished by not talking about her for a long time. But thanks to the recent purchase of Zynga, which has been acquired for a dizzying sum of $ 12.7 billion, it could no longer be one of those forgotten series.

They name it along with other current sagasAs noted by IGN, the company has referenced the Midnight Club in a meeting with investors. Specifically, it has been mentioned along with other big names that do continue to receive deliveries today, in a context that spoke of boost the mobile market. This has led some analysts to point out that it could reappear on mobile devices, although the only striking thing here is that they once again take the saga into account.

“Our labels carry some of the most iconic brands in the world, such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Midnight Club, NBA 2K, BioShock, Borderlands, Civilization, Mafia and Kerban Space Program,” he commented. Strauss zelnick, CEO of the company, directly to shareholders.

As we say, it stands out above all that it names the arcade racing saga along with those other proper names that are current. Midnight Club is not, since the last release of a title in the franchise was in October 2008, more than 13 years ago, when Midnight Club: Los Angeles landed on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, having its corresponding version on PSP.

While waiting to know if the plans to bring it back are finally confirmed, what is clear is that, despite falls in the stock market, Take-Two will continue to buy other companies, as Zelnick himself has made clear. It is something that has become quite common lately, having recent examples such as the purchase of the creators of OlliOlli in November 2021, which become part of Private Division, one of their publishing labels.

