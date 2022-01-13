Afore Azteca “makes accounts” to acquire afore Citibanamex

January 12, 2022 | 7:54 pm

The Retirement Fund Manager (Afore) Azteca is “doing numbers” to see if it is convenient for them to acquire the more than 9.6 million accounts it registers Citibanamex, according to two sources with knowledge of the subject who asked not to be identified.

There have been conversations about whether or not it would be convenient for us (…) I could see a benefit but also risks because Banamex is a different niche from ours and the risk is added that if you buy the Afore, probably some of the accounts that do not belong the niche can be exited and those risks have to be considered

said one of the sources.

You can read: What will happen if I have an account and afore in Citi?

Most of the accounts you manage Citibanamex They are from people who receive better income; while Azteca is characterized by managing worker accounts that are concentrated at the base of the population pyramid.

Following the Citigroup announcement selling his consumer and corporate banking business and Afore, the Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego He said he asked his team to analyze “the convenience of acquiring Citibanamex and redoubling its commitment to Mexico.”

I have always believed and invested in Mexico and the Mexicans. That is why I have asked my team to analyze the convenience of acquiring @Citibanamex and redouble my bet on Mexico, the Mexicans and their future. 😌😎#HaveToLearn ✌🏼 https://t.co/99zZqy42b5 – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) January 12, 2022

And apparently it also analyzes the possibility of acquiring the afore businesscommented another second source that is involved in the Afores market.

Afores cannot have more than 20% of accounts

Currently, Azteca is the afore with the most registered accounts in the system with a total of 15.93 million accounts, according to data from the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar).

You can also read: Afore Azteca protects against commission cap

Of the 15.93 million accounts that Azteca has, 8.7 million accounts are from assigned workers, that is, people who have an individual account and whose resources are deposited in Bank of Mexico.

The accounts assigned are for workers who do not know that they have an afore, but when they enter to work they are registered with the IMSS and therefore part of their salary is deducted for retirement savings.

So, without considering the 8.7 million accounts, Azteca manages a total of 7.23 million accounts and if those of Citibanamex are added, it could have up to 16.85 million accounts.

However, one of the aspects that should be taken care of with a possible acquisition is that the accounts managed by the afore do not represent more than 20% of the total accounts registered by Consar, since by law no Afore should concentrate more than this limit.

Azteca, with little participation

The latest data from Consar indicate that at the end of November 2021, Afore Azteca administered a total of 204,603.7 million pesos, while Citibanamex a total of 833,219.3 million pesos.

While Azteca represents 4% of the total resources administered in the Afores; Citibanamex concentrates 16%, with which the resources that would fall into the hands of the Mexican businessman would be very significant

What commission will the workers pay?

In the event that Azteca acquires the Citi portfolio, the commission that would be charged to the workers this year would be the same, that is, 0.57% of the balance, since both Afores charge this figure.