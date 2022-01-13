“Adam Sandler is dead”, the hoax that is trending on the Internet

In these last hours, Adam Sandler’s fans were alarmed: the social networks Twitter and TikTok announced that the actor had died. Among the versions of his death, they included that the actor had drowned or had an accident with fatal consequences. However, it was all false.

The false rumor that actor Adam Sandler had passed away went viral. (Photo: Courtesy Shutters).

Despite the fact that Sandler’s death was not true, the chain of messages caused many people to believe the news, without verifying it, and lament the false loss of the 55-year-old comedian. When the truth was known, rejection originated.

“The person responsible for this joke is wicked and sick”, “I find the death hoaxes unfunny. Adam Sandler is not dead, stop spreading fake news.”, were the responses of some of his followers.

There were users who claimed that the word “drowned” had been misunderstood, which alluded to his style of dress and stated that many people took it literally.

Sandler, who maintains a low profile on the networks, did not comment on the matter. Currently, Sandler finished filming hustler, a Netflix movie released in October 2001. His latest hit was there would be halloween, a horror comedy written by and starring him, also premiered on the streaming giant.