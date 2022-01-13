Actor Mark Wahlberg enters the tequila business

The actor invests in his own line of tequila, called Flecha Azul, alongside Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer.

Mark Wahlberg will follow in the footsteps of other stars like George Clooney and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson by investing in his own line of tequila, called Flecha Azul, co-founded by Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and businessman Aron Márquez.

“It’s funny because when they mentioned it to me for the first time, I said: ‘absolutely not,'” the actor told the CNN Business portal. “You have all these other people who claim to have gone to Mexico and created tequila and grown agave. They said, ‘this is not what it is, we have two amazing guys who are really young and like-minded.’ I just said that I would love to invest in them. “

The trio partnered during the coronavirus pandemic, with Wahlberg signing a deal last year as the main investor, even visiting the brand’s distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, which has been owned and operated by a local family since 1840. .

“I said I want to put my money where my mouth is and make a big check and get involved with your brand and use all my resources … whatever we have we will leverage and use to make sure this brand is as successful as possible,” said the actor, 50 years old.

Flecha Azul has five types of tequila: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino and Extra Añejo. It is currently sold in California, Texas, Nevada, and Georgia, and plans to launch nationwide later this year.

Wahlberg is the latest star to get involved in the tequila business, following the huge success of celebrities like George Clooney, Rande Gerber, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bryan Cranston and Kendall Jenner, among many others.

“The space is growing thanks to guys like Dwayne who have created a lot of awareness and enthusiasm (for distillates),” said the protagonist of films like Ted and The Departed.

“We are going for everyone’s place… We plan to be the best because we have the best product. It is the best value proposition for the client ”. (Agencies)