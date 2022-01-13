Actor Chris Hemsworth and his unfortunate video cutting firewood

Chris Hemsworth and his video chopping wood failure after failure

failure after failure The Australian actor, protagonist of the ‘Thor’ saga, is more skilled with the superhero hammer …

The ultimate workout and diet to be like Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor’: Love and Thunder ‘

Chris Hemsworth’s arm workout

It surprises that Chris Hemsworth, protagonist of the saga Thor and very skilled with the superhero hammer, be so clumsy with an ax in your hands. Being a good aizkolari takes years and years of training, but it does not seem very difficult to cut a simple log either. And it is that in one of his latest videos on instagram the Australian actor appears with his friend and coach Luke Zocchi demonstrating that his is not the ax.

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again and again… (laughs)” Hemsworth writes sarcastically. And we have counted his attempts to cut the trunk and he tries up to five times, and yes, on the sixth, to cut it. While Zocchi does not stop laughing at the poor success of his training partner.

After a small break in his film shoots, in fact in recent months we have seen him in Spain with Elsa Pataky and her family, he is focused on his training app Centr, with short and very intense routines to get fit, burn fat and gain muscle mass. By the way, if you want the actor’s arms, take note of the 21 best exercises for biceps.

Among his upcoming releases, the biopic about wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, on Netflix, and Extraction 2.

