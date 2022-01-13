Aamir Khan to Present Special Screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Tom Hanks: Report

Aamir and Kareena in Laal Singh Chaddha. (courtesy: aamirkhanproducciones)

The film is scheduled to premiere in Baisakhi.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya.

The movie will collide with KGF 2

Aamir Khan, who will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks Forrest Gump, will present a special screening of his film for Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks. Recently, a source close to the project told India today, ‘Aamir Khan is planning to hold a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh ChaddhaLiberation of . There are rumors that closer to the launch of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would either screen Tom Hanks in the US or travel there to personally show him the film. It’s because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share your thoughts.

The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is being produced in collaboration by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 idiots co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It will also star Naga Chaitanya.

The film, scheduled to open in Baisakhi this year, will clash with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. In an interview last year, Aamir Khan revealed that he consulted with Yash before setting the film’s release date.

During an earlier interview with the PTI news agency, the Lagaan The actor talked about why he decided to make a remake of Forrest Gump and said, “I’ve always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It’s a feel-good movie. It’s a movie for the whole family. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film. Hindostan thugs.

(With contributions from PTI)