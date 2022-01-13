A speedrunner will eat the Halo Infinite campaign on maximum difficulty, without firing a bullet and in just four hours

The truth is that Halo Infinite has left us all kinds of nonsense and madness in their games. Either in multiplayer mode taking 23 one-shot kills or propelling the Master Chief across the map in a totally unexpected way. And now a more revolutionary element has been added to the cocktail.

Speedrunners have no greater purpose than to get through the games faster and faster and if they can, imposing rules of all kinds to increase the difficulty. This is what Simply & Slick, a player who has managed to overcome the 343 Industries title campaign, has done in the higher difficulty and without firing a single bullet.

The rules he followed, as stated in Kotaku, start from the fact that he cannot fire a firearm, not even those that emit energy. Of course, those of melee, of all kinds, are allowed. He was also able to take advantage of any bug or glitch that Halo Infinite has to advance more easily.

All this he has managed to do in around four hours of departure; for reference, his best time on the console is 37 minutes and 46 seconds. To complete this game, Simply & Slick seen the Master Chief die a whopping 100 times. The truth is that surely the gaming community still has the odd surprise for us.