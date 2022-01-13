A mysterious 1,000 light-year bubble that surrounds Earth is the origin of all nearby young stars, scientists say

Researchers developed a 3D space-time animation, which “for the first time” can explain how the formation of the stars began, located within a radius of 500 light years from our planet.

A group of astronomers rebuilt the evolutionary history of our galactic neighborhood, showing how a chain of events, which began 14 million years ago, led to the creation of a vast bubble that is responsible for the formation of all young stars near Earth.

The team, led by scientists from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) and the Space Telescope Scientific Institute (STScI), created a 3D space-time animation, revealing that all young stars and forming regions stellar – within a radius of 500 light years from our planet – are found on the surface of a bubble about 1,000 light years in diameter, known as ‘Local Bubble’.

“For the first time we can explain how the formation of nearby stars began,” Catherine Zucker, one of the authors of the study, said in a statement Tuesday, published in the journal Nature.

What is known about the Local Bubble?

The model, which is based on a set of new data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia space observatory, shows how a series of supernovae, which they first exploded 14 million years ago, pushed the interstellar gas outward, creating a bubble-shaped structure with a surface ripe for star formation.

Currently, seven known star-forming regions or molecular clouds (dense regions in space where stars can form) sit on the surface of the bubble. “We have calculated that about 15 supernovae have exploded over millions of years to form the Local Bubble that we see today, “said Zucker.

According to astronomers, that strangely shaped bubble, which was discovered in the 1970s and 1980s, is not dormant and continues to grow slowly. “It is moving at about 6 kilometers per second“The researcher explained.” However, it has lost most of its thrust and has stabilized in terms of speed, “she added.

Bubbles everywhere?

For his part, Joao Alves, professor at the University of Vienna and co-author of the study, pointed out that “when the first supernovae that created the Local Bubble exploded, our sun was far from the action“But about 5 million years ago, the path of the Sun through the galaxy took it right inside the bubble, and now the Sun is, luckily, almost right in the center of the bubble.” .

The team said superbubbles had been suspected for nearly 50 years to be ubiquitous in the Milky Way. “Now we have proofAnd what are the chances that we are right in the middle of one of these things? “asked Alyssa Goodman, a Harvard University professor and CfA scientist. Statistically, it is highly unlikely that the Sun is centered in a bubble. giant if such bubbles are rare in our Milky Way, he stressed.

As the researcher explained, our galaxy resembles a swiss cheese with many holes, where these holes are pushed out by supernovae, and new stars can form in the cheese around the holes created by dying stars.

Next, astronomers plan map more interstellar bubbles to get a complete 3D view of their locations, shapes and sizes. Tracing the bubbles and their relationship between them will allow us to understand the role that dying stars play in the birth of new ones and in the structure and evolution of galaxies such as the Milky Way. Where do these bubbles touch? How do they interact with each other? How do superbubbles drive the birth of stars like our Sun in the Milky Way? These are the questions the team hopes to answer.

