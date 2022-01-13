A docuseries will tell the love story of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, one of the most glamorous couples in Hollywood

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, one of the most glamorous, discreet and happy couples in Hollywood, will have their documentary.

The legendary Hollywood star Paul newman formed with his wife, the also actress Joanne Woodward, one of the most glamorous couples in the entertainment industry. Without scandals or episodes for the yellow press, they shared half a century of life. “Their work, philanthropy and lives serve as a kind of pole star, which illuminates what a substantive and meaningful life can be,” he commented. Ethan hawke to Variety to anticipate who will lead The Last Movie Stars, with executive production by Martin Scorsese: a docuseries about this real life love story.

The actor (Before dawn) and director (Hola, Seymour: An Introduction) started the project after one of the daughters of the Newman-Woodward couple approached him at the beginning of the pandemic to propose the idea. “Exploring them through their 50-year love story has proven to be more rewarding than I could have imagined,” said Hawke.

Ethan Hawke will direct “The Last Movie Stars,” a docuserie executive produced by Martin Scorsese. (Getty Images)

The six chapters of the realization will be seen in CNN Plus, the subscription service of the news network that will be released in the coming months, according to Variety, and then it will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

“Ethan’s brilliant vision illuminates what fascinates us about Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman in a film worthy of their talents and passions,” he said. Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President of Content Development CNN Worldwide. Indeed, the pair of actors was very celebrated both in their joint films (a dozen, including A long hot summer Paris blues, Deadly pool, Mr. and Mrs. Bridge) as in those Newman directed Woodward, as Rachel, Rachel or your version of the play The glass zoo, from Tennesse williams.

The actor couple was highly celebrated in their joint films, such as “A New Kind of Love.”

Separately, at the same time, Newman was the star of films such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Y The hit, beside Robert Redford. The actor is also remembered for his charitable work, part of which was the successful grocery line. Newman’s Own, whose proceeds were donated to various charities.

Unlike Hollywood greats, Newman and Woodward did not want to stay in the Los Angeles area and, when they decided to have their daughters, they moved to Connecticut, on the east coast of the United States. Advocates for social justice and philanthropy, they rarely attended industry events and kept a reserved life.

Unlike what stars are used to, Newman and Woodward did not live in the Los Angeles area but in Connecticut. (Getty Images)

The Last Movie Stars It will include interviews conducted for a project that fell through, which Newman requested from his friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern. The docuseries will include much of the material Stern has collected, including interviews with industry leading figures such as Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal and the same Woodward. Even Newman He was interviewed on this project, and he spoke openly about his fears, his first marriage, the loss of his son Scott, the moment he met Joanne, and other events in his personal life.

“There is no greater drama for a father than the death of a son,” says, for example, the actor of The color of money. Scott was the son of his first marriage and suffered an overdose at the age of 28. “It is something that is never overcome, although I have at least learned to live with it.”

“Exploring them through their 50-year love story has proven to be more rewarding than I could have imagined,” said Hawke. (Getty Images)

With all this material Hawke began his work, to which he added new actors, directors and actresses: thus we will have the voices of Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney Y Sam rockwell, among others.

The voices of the couple’s daughters and figures who coincided with them in various projects will also be included, such as Sally field (Absence of Malice), Melanie Griffith (Nobody’s Fool) Y Scorsese. The filmmaker and producer of this documentary directed Newman in The color of money, beside Tom cruise; for this film Newman won his only Oscar. Woodward was the voiceover for another Scorsese film, The Age of Innocence.

Paul newman died at the age of 83, after having been with Joanne for 50.

