A bank that owns 2,500 brands in Mexico

Banamex, a subsidiary company that was put up for sale by the US bank Citi, has forged its presence in the minds of its Mexican clients through more than 2,500 brands related to financial services.

Between 2001 and 2016, Grupo Financiero Banamex and its subsidiaries registered 2,152 brands, where Banamex appears, to offer savings, loan, mortgages, currency exchange, retirement and investment funds, foundations and sports services, according to documents reviewed by Forbes Mexico.

After Citi bought Banamex in 2001, in order to show the new image of the bank, 351 brands were created to reach customers with the Citibanamex seal. In addition to this, Citigroup has 225 registered brands to offer other banking services in Mexico under its name and other brands.

The change to Citibanamex

On October 5, 2016, Banco Nacional de México (Banamex) announced that its brand was changing its name and from that day on it was Citibanamex.

Ernesto Torres Cantú, then CEO of Banamex, stated that the main objective of the name change was to demonstrate that Citi and Banamex were a single entity.

“Banamex has been a subsidiary of Citigroup for more than 15 years, by virtue of the fact that in 2001 Citigroup acquired Grupo Financiero Banamex, as can be seen from the extracts of various articles set out above, the brand composed of the signs ‘Citi’ and ‘Banamex’ is indicative of the origin of the products and services offered or provided under the Citibanamex brand ”, explained Adolfo Athié Cervantes, attorney for Citigroup Inc. and Banamex.

The legal representative of the Mexican bank at the time stated that there was no confusion, since consumers who perceived the Citibanamex brand would be very clear that the joint owners of said brand were precisely the two financial groups jointly.

“He is not carrying out any act of bad faith to dilute, weaken or associate the reputation of the aforementioned trademarks,” stated the lawyer in a brief filed on December 4, 20217 before the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI).

For the transformation, Citigroup executives created 351 brands to reach their clients, their consumer banking clients such as Citibanamex, Citibanamex Aqui, Citibanamex Premier, Citibanamex Notifications, Citibanamex Afore, Citibanamex Audiomático, Citibanamex Cajero Automático, Citibanamex Lite, Citibanamex Mobile, Citibanamex Pay, Citibanamex Accounts, Citibanamex Profiles.

Other stamps to boost your business and your commercial relationships in Mexico are Citibanamex Jóvenes de Excelencia, Citibanamex Fomento Cultural, Citibanamex Financial Education, Citibanamex B Smart University, Citibanamex Rewards, Citibanamex Prestige and Citibanamex La Verde.

Citibanamex Seguros, SA de CV, a member of Grupo Financiero Citibanamex, owns 343 brands related to the sale of insurance and policies to Mexicans. In turn, Impulsora de Fondos, SA de CV, an investment fund operator and member of Grupo Financiero Citibanamex, has 66 other registered trademarks.

Banco Nacional de México, Sociedad Anónima, owns 1,178 brands related to financial and banking services operated in the Mexican Republic.

Banco Nacional de México, SA, a member of Grupo Financiero Banamex, has registered more than 349 brands of banking and financial services offered in Mexico.

Seguros Banamex, SA de CV has 147 registered trademarks on its services offered, as well as Banco Nacional de México, SA Member of Grupo Financiero Banamex Accival, SA de CV has 21 commercial seals for its services. And other subsidiaries and even the Banamex Union.

Among the brands that are saved and will be transferred to their new owners are Banco Nacional de México, Banamex, Banamex Wallet, Centro Banamex para el Desarrollo de la Empresa Familiar, Banamex White Gold, Línea Banamex.

They are also Sembrando Esperanzas Banamex, Review of the Economic Situation of Mexico, Examination of the Economic Situation of Mexico, Primero Banamex, Cajero Express Banamex, Kiosko Banamex, Con Banamex Ganas por Ganas, Crédito Negocios Sustentable Banamex, Smart Beats, APP Banamex, LifeStyle Concierge and direct payment Banamex.

Other brands are Firma Todo con tu Celular, Asset Management, Tie Your Banamex Rate, the Mortgage to Your Measure, Banamex Traveler, You Win Instantly, Black Sale, The Digital Bank of Mexico, The Best Tuesday, Banamex Base ,, Choose, Buy and Win, You Are Great Mexico, Accept Mobile Banamex!, Banamex Orion, Banamex Resolves Business, Customer Accomplished Club, Sign it with Banamex Debit, Banamex Credit for Pensioners, Cash Collection, Accival. Value in Your actions; With Banamex Credit Cards, you always win, I sign and I am part of it. All those commercial phrases will come to life.

Citi’s other brands

Citigroup has 225 registered brands to offer other banking services in Mexico, which do not bear the Citibanamex seal and are more closely linked to its business in the United States.

The US-based bank registered its brands Citi, Citi Welcome What’s Next, Canvas Designed By Citi, Citimanager, Spring By Citi, For the Love Of Progress, Citigroup Sound, Citi Private Banking for Global Citizens, Thankyou Citi Rewards and Citibank Thankyou.

Other brands include Citi The World’s Citi, Citi Prestige, Citi Perspectives, MM, Citi Mobile Collect, CitiFX Tradestream, Citigold, Citi Network Direct, Private Pass, Citi Collaborate, Citimarkets, Live Well At Citi, Thankyou From Citi, Priority, Citi on Campus, Citi Simplicity, D10X.

