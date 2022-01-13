Keanu reeves is one of the most Hollywood successful and admired that falls in love with his talent, beauty, and actions.

And it is that the actor is not only one of the most desired for his physical beauty, but is an example with every action you do in your life, to help others.

The actor of 57 years old is a true heartthrob, but not only does that make him the most loved by all, he also enjoys other qualities what do the “perfect man”, and the one that we all deserve and would like to have.

And here we tell you those qualities that Keanu Reeves possesses to make you love him even more and discover why it is the most admired in Hollywood.

Keanu Reeves: 4 qualities that make him the perfect man

He’s a hopeless romantic

There is nothing we love more than a romantic man, and Keanu Reeves has made it clear that he is the most romantic and detailed of all.

A few days ago, during an interview with the actress Drew Barrymore, the actor sent a powerful message of love, which we should all adopt in our lives.

When the actress said “I am not a fighter, I am a lover”, the actor interrupted her to tell her “No, because if you are a lover you have to be a fighter.”

Drew was intrigued and asked “in that way?”, what Keanu He said “Because if you don’t fight for your love, what kind of love do you have?” receiving a great ovation from the public and the respect of the fans.

He is a great dancer

Nothing more attractive to us than to see a Dancing man, and Keanu, also meets this requirement.

In the same show of the famous actress, Drew had Keanu show his best dance moves for Christmas.

The actor did not hesitate to dance and he did it with great confidence, exciting his fans, and making it clear that he is a great dancer, although he may not do it very often.

Has a big heart

There is no use for a handsome and attractive man who is a bad person, but it is not the case with Keanu, because the actor has the complete combo.

And is that On different occasions throughout his career, he has shown his solidarity by helping others, donating part of his salary, or sharing his belongings.

For example, for the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections the actor He organized an all-paid trip, and took his family, team and friends to San Francisco, to enjoy it with him.

He is quite a gentleman

Another of his qualities that makes us love him is that he actor is a true gentleman, and it has always proven it.

When you get a fan on the street He never denies a photo, but he has a rule, and that is that he never touches his fans or hugs them so that they do not feel disrespected or there is some misunderstanding.

This is something that not just any man does, much less an actor so admired, but he gives the value that women deserve.