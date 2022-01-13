3 telenovelas that are the most viewed on NETFLIX and that took the place of Leonardo DiCaprio and Cobra Kai

When you talk about Netflix One immediately thinks of series, movies later, but talking about soap operas, that was, until very recently, a bit far-fetched, however, this is no longer the case since currently on the platform three productions of this type are shown occupying the first places in the trends in Mexico leaving aside titles such as Cobra Kai and “Don’t Look Up” which is starring the Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The soap operas are: Café con Aroma de Mujer, Rebelde and the now classic Yo Soy Betty La Fea, the latter being a success of the content that the platform has included in its catalog, as it is a recurring one among the 10 most watched trends.

Netflix soap operas

Woman-fragranced coffee

This is the new version of the telenovela that was released in 1994, it premiered on December 29 and is now the leading man William Levy who has the male lead, also appear Laura Londoño and Carmen Villalobos. There is nothing new under the sun, it is the same Woman-fragranced coffee that moms saw in the mid-90s, only already version 2021.

Rebel

Another remake, this time we can talk about the remake of the remake, since it is the 2022 version of the Televisa hit that bore the same name, which was the “rehash” of the Argentine soap opera Rebelde Way. This time it is Azul Guaita, Giovanna Grigio, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Franco Masini and several others who are part of the teenage adventures.

I am Betty the Ugly one

Undoubtedly the most successful Colombian telenovela in Mexico, said production by RCN Televisión and written by Fernando Gaitán was released in 1999. It stars Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello and several adaptations have been made both in Mexico with The Most Beautiful Ugly, as in the United States with Ugly Betty.

