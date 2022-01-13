3 methods to change the font of your WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp: 3 methods to change the font of your messages

Today we will introduce you to the three methods to change the font of your WhatsApp messages, so continue reading so you can learn step by step how to do it.

If you still don’t know how to change the type of fountain to the letters of WhatsApp, learn these three methods, one you will do from the same platform, another with external applications and the last one from a web page.

Although the last year WhatsApp has provided you with a range of security, privacy and other tools functions, users consider that the aforementioned application continues to be extremely basic compared to others such as Telegram, which is ultimately its main competitor.

For example, if you are already bored with the classic font offered by the green application, it will not be possible to change it from the same platform.

However, this time we will show you up to three different methods to modify your font.

It should be noted that there are three popular methods to change the font of WhatsApp: the first, from the same application, but it is not a change of letter but the bold, italic, strikethrough and monospace options.

The second will be with the help of an external application that you download from the Google Play Store.

While the third will be with the help of a web page, to which all users have access.