2022: The Invasion of Video Game Adaptations Into Film

For decades the video game They have provided their users with an escape to all kinds of worlds to live incredible adventures through increasingly advanced platforms, but they have also been the basis of different film and television productions whose quality has improved over time. Despite disastrous first attempts with films as “Super Mario Bros.” (1993) and “Double Dragon” (1994) the films that are adaptations of video game They have evolved to the point that successful and fun productions like “Detective Pikachu” (2019) and “Sonic The Hedgehog” (2020) or at least acceptable installments like “Mortal Kombat” (2021) can be expected. We must also take into account the animated productions created for the movie theater and television that are also based on video game such as “Arcane: League of Legends”, an animated series set in the League of Legends universe and which has been a complete success with critics and the public.

However, fans are still waiting for more reinterpretations of their favorite games and in the 2022 several are already expected premieres on the big screen.

Uncharted

The popular Nathan Drake saga comes to the movie theater with this production directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. This film is a prequel to the video game, so here we will see the origin of Drake, a charismatic and rebellious (but sometimes caring) treasure hunter who is involved in the most incredible and dangerous adventures.

Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) embark on a dangerous search for the “greatest treasure ever found” as they track down clues that may lead to Drake’s lost brother.

The production of “Uncharted” began in 2008 and since then it has gone through several directors, screenwriters and casts until finally in 2017 it was confirmed that Holland would assume the main role and in 2020 the filming of the film began. This film is scheduled to premiere during the month of February 2022.

Sonic the hedgehog 2

This is a sequel to the hit “Sonic The Hedgehog” and features the return of Jeff Fowler as director and the same talented cast that includes Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. Joining the cast in this installment are Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles the Echidna and Colleen O’Shaughnesse and as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower.

The story of this film begins three months after the end of the previous film and now Sonic (Schwartz) is taking care of the home of Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie (Tika Sumpter) while they go on vacation, but everything changes with the return. from Robotnik (Jim Carrey) who, along with his new ally Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba), is in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Now Sonic and his new friend Miles “Tails” Prower (Colleen O’Shaughnesse) will have to find a way to stop the evil scientist’s plans.

Despite the complications related to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, the approval of the production of this sequel was easier to obtain due to the commercial success of “Sonic The Hedgehog” and the interest of several members of the cast to follow up. to the history of its characters and also to explore other aspects of the franchise. The film “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” will be released during the month of April 2022.

Super Mario Bros: The Movie

Of the productions based on video game that will be released this year, this is the most curious and the one with the least information currently available. In the first place, it is not a remake of the 1993 film that starred Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, which is not only considered the first film based on a video game, but also a disaster with critics and audiences, although today it has become a cult movie. This new attempt to bring the story of the Mario brothers to the big screen is an animated film that in its original version will feature the voices of celebrities such as Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and Seth Rogen. So far no images of this production or a trailer for the film have been shared, but it is expected to be released in December 2022.

Among the others films based on video game Still in the production stage, although their release dates are expected to be announced soon, are “The Division,” “Minecraft: The Movie,” “Meal Gear Solid,” “Splinter Cell,” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s. ”.