200,000 times bigger than the Sun

The discovery of a supermassive black hole in a relatively small galaxy could help astronomers unravel the mystery surrounding how the largest black holes grow, according to the NASA reveal.

The researchers used the Chandra X-ray Observatory of the space agency to identify a black hole that contains about 200,000 times the mass of the Sun, buried in gas and dust in the galaxy Mrk 462.

Mrk 462 contains only several hundred million stars, making it a dwarf galaxy, according to the report. from NASA and the Chandra X-ray Observatory.

In this sense, it clarifies that our Milky Way is home to a few hundred billion stars. This is one of the first times that a deeply buried or “obscured” supermassive black hole has been found in a dwarf galaxy.

“This black hole in Mrk 462 is among the smallest supermassive or monstrous black holes. Black holes like this are notoriously hard to find, ”said Jack Parker of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, who led the study with his colleague Ryan Hickox.

In larger galaxies, astronomers often find black holes by observing the rapid movements of stars at the centers of galaxies. However, dwarf galaxies are too small and faint for most current instruments to detect.

For their part, they clarify that another technique is to look for the signatures of growing black holes, such as gas that heats up to millions of degrees and shines in X-rays as it falls towards a black hole.

The researchers for this study used the Chandra Observatory to observe eight dwarf galaxies that had previously shown signs of growth of these phenomena from optical data collected by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. Of those eight, only Mrk 462 showed the X-ray signature of a growing black hole, NASA reveals.

The unusually large intensity of high-energy X-rays compared to low-energy ones, along with comparisons with data at other wavelengths, indicates that black hole Mrk 462 is heavily obscured by gas.

“Because when buried they are even more difficult to detect than exposed ones, finding this example could mean that there are many more dwarf galaxies with similar black holes,” Hickox said.

“This is important because it could help address an important question in astrophysics: How did black holes get so big and so early in the universe? ”, added.

Previous research has shown that they can grow to a billion solar masses when the universe is less than a billion years old, a small fraction of its current age.

One idea is that these huge objects were created when massive stars collapsed to form black holes that weighed only about 100 times the mass of the Sun. Theoretical work, however, struggles to explain how they could gain weight fast enough to reach the sizes observed in the early universe.

An explanation for these phenomena

An alternative explanation is that the early universe was seeded with these phenomena that contained tens of thousands of solar masses when they were created, perhaps by the collapse of gigantic clouds of gas and dust.

A large fraction of dwarf galaxies with supermassive phenomena favors the idea that the seeds of the smallest arisen from the first generation of stars grew astonishingly fast to form the one billion solar-mass objects in the early universe. A smaller fraction would tip the balance in favor of the idea that black holes began life weighing tens of thousands of suns.

These fundamentals apply because the conditions necessary for the direct collapse of a giant cloud to a medium-sized black hole should be rare, the research explains, so a large fraction of dwarf galaxies are not expected to contain supermassive black holes. Stellar-mass black holes, on the other hand, are expected in all galaxies.

“We cannot draw solid conclusions from one example, but this result should encourage much more extensive searches for these buried objects in dwarf galaxies. We are excited about what we could learn, ”Parker said.

These results were scheduled to be presented at the 239th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Salt Lake City, and they were part of a virtual press conference held the day before.

Finally, it is worth saying that the NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center administers the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Chandra program, who controls science operations from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and flight operations from Burlington, in the same state.

