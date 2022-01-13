15 Details of Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch)

Nintendo prepares Kirby and the forgotten land for Switch, a different and charming 3D platform of which we will tell you 15 details.

Kirby has gone to another planet to live the greatest adventure of his life for the first time in three dimensions. One with a lot of nuances and details that you should know. Nintendo has revealed part of everything that will bring Kirby and the forgotten land to Nintendo Switch on March 25, and we analyzed his new trailer in depth to tell you 15 details that you have to know about the game.

1 – Kirby in a post-apocalyptic world

In this new adventure, Kirby will travel to a new and unknown planet after receiving a mysterious message, which we suspect comes from Earth. Abandoned cars, empty shopping centers … Everything seems to indicate that we will visit our planet years after humans disappeared, and will now be inhabited by Waddle Dees and other creatures.

This reminds us that Nintendo is lately including a lot of devastated and post-apocalyptic worlds in their games, as in Splatoon or Pikmin and its peculiar planet Earth.

2 – A cooperative multiplayer for your story

In this adventure Kirby will not be alone, and that is that Bandana Dee will accompany us as the second player in our adventure. Its official name in Spanish is Waddle Dee Scarf, and curiously it turns out to be one of the most loved characters by fans of the Kirby saga and a servant of King Dedede.

Will we also meet this penguin in the game? For the moment Waddle Dee Bandana has been confirmed to take control of the second player, and it has not been indicated that they can play 3 or 4 players.

3 – Large 3D phases

Many wonder if this game is open world, and the answer is no. Kirby and the Forgotten Land it’s divided in several phases distributed across different worlds. Its design is quite reminiscent of the phase selection of Super Mario 3D World.

Each level will propose us a different challenge and the objective will be to reach the goal where we will find a Waddle Dee caged that we will have to release, something like getting the stars in the games of Super mario galaxy.

4 – The enemy is … a pack?

And that’s what the game will consist of, in rescuing all the Waddle Dee that have been captured by a mysterious enemy known as The pack. If you look at this sequence of the trailer, we will see how a dog chases a Waddle Dee until they manage to lock him in a cage, which curiously also has the design of a dog.

So we think the boss behind all of this will be our favorite pet… a puppy! As a second option we contemplate that the enemies are a lot of cute and super rabid animals among which are birds, dogs, gorillas and moles.

5 – Kirby and his thousand and one faces

Kirby has a ton of abilities, like the ability to throw bombs or strike with your sword. These power-ups are already classics of the character and we know them from many previous games, but in this trailer two completely new ones have been presented.

The Explorer skill, which will allow us to shoot the enemies with a small pistol. Y Drill skill, with which we can dig underground and attack enemies from below, in a similar way to how Mario used the drill in Super mario galaxy.

6 – Alola’s Whispy Woods

For the most veteran, surely you know very well Whispy woods, the mythical boss of Kirby games who usually appears as an enemy in the first world of games. In this case it will appear again, but in its Alola form.

This one above is Tropic Woods, a huge palm tree who will take on the role of one of the first bosses in the game so as not to break tradition. The most impressive thing, besides his size, is how his roots will cross the entire stage trying to catch Kirby.

7 – The City of the Waddle Dee

We present you the city Waddle Dee, the main hub of the game and that at the beginning we will find completely destroyed. As we rescue the Waddle Dee during our adventure, they will join the city to rebuild it and open new businesses such as cafes or cinemas.

We really liked that it is included a place of rest and that serves as the central axis of the adventure, so as not to get straight to the point with the action of the levels and stop and enjoy this part of the game as well.

8 – A Waddle Dee Wise Connected to the Internet

Nintendo has confirmed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land will use the subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, although you do not believe that it is for something very important.

The village sage Waddle Dee will give us some information which you will check via Nintendo Switch Online, such as the number of Waddle Dee saved by players or what is the most popular transformation. It seems that the cooperative multiplayer mode stays local.

9 – Minigames to break the monotony

As we rebuild the City of Waddle Dee they will open up to us options to play minigames specials. At the moment we have seen two of them: one in which Kirby acts as a clerk in a food store, and has to serve the Waddle Dee what they ask for.

In another we go fishing with a Waddle Dee, without further details at the moment. We hope that these minigames give us some benefit that we can use in the main adventure.

10 – Elfilin, a new friend

In this Kirby game we will have a new ally who will accompany us during the adventure: Elfilin is a little flying being who awaits Kirby in the destroyed City of the Waddle Dee, and will act as a guide to save and rebuild it.

During the phases he will be close to Kirby, although no utility has been shown beyond giving moral support to the pink ball, something that is very important because this creature practically lives on love.

11 – Kirby goes shopping

Once we’ve gotten a bunch of Waddle Dee, these they will rebuild their city and open businesses Kirby can interact with. At the moment, we have seen a movie theater, a shop displaying some Kirby skills, a florist at the top, and at the bottom right will be a post office.

It has not been shown what is done in them, but in the cinema we could see scenes, in the clothing store we could acquire previous skills, and in the post office we could receive important messages and notifications.

12 – Battle Colosseum

At the top of the city stands a huge circular building: we understand that it is about a coliseum, the same one that appears at the end of the game’s trailer.

Here we can see how Kirby with the power of the sword fight Meta Knight, so this place could be a kind of Boss rush, something very common in Kirby games and that we already saw in Star allies for Nintendo Switch.

13 – Gachapon and collectibles

If you like collectibles, this new Kirby game will surely attract your attention. In Waddle Dee City we will have one of the popular gachapon machines, the classic ball machines from which toys come out and what in The Forgotten Land it could give us random collectibles.

It’s not that Kirby’s games are very difficult, but completing them 100% is usually quite a complicated task, and obtaining the figures that the gachapon machine releases can be one of them.

14 – Getting rewards

During our forays into the phases we will find some objects that Kirby can collect. Thus, we have found food for the scenarios that surely fulfill the function of refill the energy bar so that the game does not end.

On the other hand we have also been able to see coins with a star inside. These, we understand, are about the City of Waddle Dee currency, and they will be used to get resources from the stores or to buy attempts in the gachapon machine that we talked about before.

15 – The 30th anniversary of Kirby and his wallpapers

Nintendo seems somewhat frustrated with its attempts to celebrate the anniversaries of its sagas and the impediment that COVID supposes to do it as they deserve. We already saw how Zelda didn’t even have an anniversary logo. How Metroid Prime 4 did not reach 35 years, but Kirby seems to have several special content for his thirty years of life. Nintendo has announced, for now, a special wallpaper for the 30th anniversary of the character that you can download from here. You can also download an alternative version and a mobile version.

It seems that The Forgotten Land It will be the jewel of the anniversary, although Nintendo has urged us to see all the announcements that are made during the year.