◉ TODAY Valley Lottery | RESULTS HERE

VIEW NOW | Today’s Draw No. 4622 in the Valley Lottery Wednesday, January 12, 2022 can now be enjoyed LIVE and ONLINE. Once completed, all the complete results and the winning numbers can be checked. These were the awards.

The winning number of the TODAY Valley Lottery drawing was: 1955 series 116.

From 10:30 p.m. Colombian time, Draw No. 4622 of the Valley Lottery. The results and winning numbers in this game TODAY, Wednesday, January 12, can be viewed AT THE END OF THE NOTE or in the official website (CLICK HERE).

This game has interesting economic prizes for those who match the winning numbers. The jackpot is 5,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are a series of minor prizes that provide more chances of becoming a millionaire.

The draw takes place every Wednesday, always at the same time. Although holidays will not be drawn, they will be postponed until the next business day.

+ PAST SWEEPSTAKES | Results for Wednesday, January 5 in the Lotería del Valle

Results for TODAY in the Valley Lottery, Wednesday January 12, 2022, Draw No. 4622

The winning number of the TODAY Valley Lottery drawing was: 1955 series 116.

The results will be published a while after the end of the draw, which begins at 10:30 p.m. in Colombia. All the numbers that fell can be found CLICKING HERE.

Lotería del Valle: list of prizes and prizes for the winner of TODAY’s draw

The jackpot is 5,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are a series of minor prizes that provide more chances of becoming a millionaire.

Lotería del Valle draw calendar: what are the days and times to see the draw LIVE

The Lotería del Valle has its draw every Wednesday, always at the same time: 10:30 p.m. However, holidays will be postponed until the next business day.