◉ Manizales Lottery | Results HERE in the last Draw No. 4729 of TODAY, Wednesday, January 12, 2022

VIEW NOW | In a few minutes the Manizales Lottery will have a new draw in Colombia. Once the complete results and winning numbers in the Draw No. 4729 of TODAY, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, will be released. Find out HERE the prizes and the draw schedule.

DRAW READY! The Manizales Lottery will announce its results and winning numbers within a few minutes, which can be found AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

All the results of the Manizales Lottery They will be announced TODAY, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, as soon as the raffle ends. It will start from 23.00 hours of Colombia and the winning numbers will be able to be verified AT THE END OF THE NOTE or CLICKING HERE.

This game of the Colombian Lottery takes place every Wednesday at the same time, except on holidays. In those cases, the drawing is postponed to the next business day.

Among the large number of prizes offered by this raffle, the jackpot stands out, which is 1,500 million pesos. Then there are several dry with an interesting money to reward. The largest of them is up to 50 million.

+ PAST SWEEPSTAKES | Results of the Manizales Lottery last Wednesday, January 5

Manizales Lottery: what were the results, winning and dry numbers for TODAY

This draw will take place from 23.00 Colombian time. All results will be announced HERE as soon as the game is over.

Find out the prize plan of the Manizales Lottery: jackpot and dry

Among the large number of prizes offered by this raffle, the jackpot stands out, which is 1,500 million pesos. Then there are several dry with an interesting money to reward. The largest of them is up to 50 million.

Manizales Lottery Today’s 4792 Draw: what time does the draw begin

The Manizales Lottery draws are held every Wednesday starting at 22.30 Colombia time.