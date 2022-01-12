you will be able to move the profile photos and finally the chronological feed will return

Facebook listens to its users and prepares a revolution on Instagram: the customizable profile will arrive very soon, and they will also recover the chronological feed.

After testing the Stories more than 15 seconds to dethrone TikTok, the developers of Instagram they continue with their roadmap to bring us new functionalities to the social network of photographs par excellence, which, as the xda-developers colleagues told us, is now preparing for a momentous change that we have been waiting for a long time.

Not surprisingly, it seems that Instagram is finally working on the option that will allow us to edit the grid of profile photographs, thus being able to move publications to reorganize and customize the front of our profile to our liking on the social network without too many complications.

To date, any publication it was ordered chronologically without the possibility of changing it, and this option had been requested by users constantly in recent times, so good is to see how on Facebook they begin to listen to their users when it comes to new developments for your most important products.

In fact, this new possibility It is already integrated in development in the Instagram applications, so it was a matter of time before a reverse engineer like the Italian Alessandro Paluzzi could find a way to enable it to show us what it looks like still in previews:

As you will see, in the two captures that the functionality shows us, you can see a section of the Profile information where you access Edit profile, opening this new grid configuration interface where we can move publications and photographs at our whim.

It will be very intuitive because rearrangement is done by dragging and dropping, then having to click on the button Ready in the upper right corner to save the design made.

The official announcement by Facebook is pending, but in the case of two of the most requested features for Instagram in recent times, we hope (and implore) that they are ready very soon.

As there is no official information from Facebook about it, we do not know how our new posts will work with this option to customize the grid, although we understand that they will also be displayed above chronologically and an option to fix photos will be enabled up if we wish.

In addition, the developer also anticipates that Instagram will recover the feed chronological in next versions, after more than 6 years ago the organization of our timeline to adopt an automatic algorithmic configuration calculated by AI based on our usage and preferences. This was without a doubt another of the most common requests to the developers of Instragram.

Now we just have to wait, because the two changes will be very important to change the way we understand and use Instagram … Isn’t that good news?

