Without a replacement for Cabecita, La Maquina will bet on Santi Giménez as the starter

During this Closing 2022, Blue Cross will seek to consolidate Santiago Gimenez. As long as the celestial board does not manage to sign a new forward, the youth squad would have all the confidence of the club to be the ‘9’ starter.

And it is that although the ‘Baby” had no activity during the first day against the Xolos from Tijuana, after testing positive in Covid 19, Santiago Gimenez it has turned out to be an amulet for the coach Juan Reynoso by being present on the scoreboard and saving Machine to such a degree to rescue the tie or, to give the victory to the celestial group.

Yes Blue Cross cannot get the services of a front center During this winter market, the national team also aims to bear the responsibility of the offensive, because despite the scoring drought that it went through months ago, Gimenez knew how to earn a place within the squad of Juan Reynoso.

And aware of the responsibility that the strikers have, the young man from 20 years was a key piece with the team that managed to finish with the long drought of titles Blue Cross, by scoring in the Quarterfinal and Semifinal, which was enough for him to be summoned by Gerardo Martino to the friendly matches of Tri against Ecuador and Chile, where he even added his first goal with the Mexican team against the Andeans.

In this way, before the exit of Jonathan Rodriguez, who emigrated to Saudi Arabia to sign with the Al-Nassr, the machinist will have the possibilities to count on the ‘Chaquito‘, as well as with the Ecuadorian Bryan angle.

However, in the celestial dome they are interested in obtaining the services of the Paraguayans Alexis Duarte from Cerro Porteño, Roberto Fernández del Guaraní and especially the front center Robert Morales for whom they would have to pay their exit clause.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: JORGE RUVALCABA: DARE AND SPEED, LETTERS OF INTRODUCTION FROM THE DEBUTANT GOALER OF PUMAS