Windows 11 receives update KB5009566 with security improvements

On the first Tuesday of every month, Microsoft releases what is known in the Anglo-Saxon world as “Patch Tuesday.” As many of you already know, it is an update that most of the time does not contain more than security improvements. The first Patch Tuesday of 2022 has followed this line and, with the number KB5009566 (version 22000.434), brings us the corrections that we detail below.

Most important news in update KB5009566

Updates a known issue affecting Japanese input method editors (IMEs). Text that you enter may appear out of order or the text cursor may move unexpectedly in applications that use the multibyte character set (MBCS).

Security enhancements for Windows.

Improvements and fixes

Resolves a known issue affecting Japanese input method editors (IMEs). When using a Japanese IME to enter text, the text may appear out of order or the text cursor may move unexpectedly in applications that use the multibyte character set (MBCS). This problem affects Microsoft’s Japanese IMEs and third-party Japanese IMEs.

If you have installed the updates prior to this one, you will only receive this series of fixes when you install the KB5009566 version. For more detailed information on all security enhancements, we recommend that you follow this link.

Windows 11 Servicing Stack Update – 22000.345

This update makes quality improvements to the “servicing stack”, the component responsible for installing Windows updates. These types of maintenance stack updates ensure that you have a robust and reliable experience with Windows updates.

Known bugs

Symptom

After installing Windows 11, some image editing programs may not reproduce colors correctly on certain high dynamic range (HDR) displays. This is often seen with white colors, which could show up in bright yellow or other colors.

This problem occurs when certain Win32 color rendering APIs return unexpected information or errors under specific conditions. Not all color profile management programs are affected, and the color profile options available on the Windows 11 settings page, including Microsoft’s Color Control Panel, are expected to work properly.

Solution

A fix is ​​in the works and is expected to be available at the end of January.