Will Tom Holland host the 2022 Oscars? This is what we know

The Oscar awards will take place the next March 27th, in the hope that the Covid-19 pandemic will allow the Most important awards ceremony in the film industry can be again face-to-face. And for the first time in four years, the great ceremony could have a host again.

It is worth remembering that in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the Oscars didn’t have a “host” but if various award presentersHowever, this format represented a severe drop in audience levels; before the driver Jimmy Kimmel was the host in both 2017 and 2018, registering a rating of more than 26 million people, at least in the second edition hosted by the talk show host Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Before him, figures like Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen Degeneres, James Franco, Anne Hathaway, Seth MCFarlane, Chris Rock, Alec baldwin, Steve Martin and Hugh jackmanJust to name a few, they hosted the Oscars.

The previous editions of the Oscars had acceptable audiences, and therefore for this year, the Academy wants to win back viewers and will return to the format with a host from the gala; This was confirmed by the president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, during the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour.

Who would host the Oscars 2022?

A recent report by The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) already has the actor in its sights Tom holland, which continues to be successful for its performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and who is about to release Uncharted, a movie inspired by the popular video game saga of the same name.

It is worth remembering that during the promotional tour of the most recent Spider-Man film, the 25-year-old English actor expressed in an interview with said medium his intention to at some point be considered to host an edition of the Oscars, perhaps that of 2022, taking advantage of the fact that today more than ever the man who gives life to Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is in fashion and could summon a large audience on March 27.