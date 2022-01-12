Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck are nominated for SAGs

NEW YORK (AP) – Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck received individual nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), while “Belfast” and “CODA” garnered top nominations. honor of the guild, the one with the best cast.

The nominations were announced Wednesday by actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on an Instagram Live. Although they were made known virtually due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, they represented one of the most significant mornings in an awards season largely extinguished by the pandemic.

Along with “Belfast” and “CODA” (which includes Mexican actor Eugenio Derez), competing for the SAG for the best cast “House of Gucci” (“The Gucci house”), “Don’t Look Up” (“Do not look above “) and” King Richard “(” King Richard: A winning family “). Notably, Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” (“Love without barriers”), which did receive a nomination for best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose, and “The Power of the Dog” (“The Power of the Dog” “) by Jane Campion. Campion’s film, however, received three individual nominations: for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The Golden Globes, usually the opening party in the final stretch leading up to the Oscars, barely rang out this year. The winners were announced Sunday on Twitter during a private ceremony due to Hollywood’s boycott of the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association on diversity and ethics issues. The increase in omicron also caused the Critics Choice Awards to postpone its in-person gala on January 9. For the second year, awards season went virtual and he struggled to make a lot of noise.

SAG nominations on Wednesday at least confirmed that the Academy Awards race this year includes big stars.

Best actor nominees are Will Smith for “King Richard,” Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Andrew Garfield for “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and Javier Bardem for “Being the Ricardos”.

For the best actress award competing Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci”, Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (“The eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter” (“The lost girl “), Nicole Kidman for” Being the Ricardos “and Jennifer Hudson for” Respect “(” Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story “).

The SAG Awards, presented by the actors union SAG-AFTRA, are among the most trusted benchmarks of the Oscars. Rarely does a movie or performance that wasn’t nominated by screen actors end up winning Academy Awards. Actors make up the largest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the most influence.

But last year, SAG and the academy diverged more than usual. Only one of its award-winning actors, Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah” (“Judas and the black messiah”), also won the Oscar. The other SAG winners were Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Yuh-Jung Youn for “Minari.” Aaron Sorkin’s court drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” won the SAG for best cast, while Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” which featured many non-professional and non-professional actors. it was nominated for best cast, it won the Oscar for best picture.

The 28th annual SAG Awards will be on February 27 and will air on TNT and TBS. The Academy Awards are scheduled for March 27.

___

Follow Jake Coyle on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP.