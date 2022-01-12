Will Smith is the father of Serena and Venus Williams in King Richard

The trailer for Will Smith’s next film project, King richard, has just been released, revealing the legendary actor (at least from action movies) as the father of Serena and Venus Williams. The teaser, which you can see for yourself above, gives us a glimpse of Will’s character as Richard Williams, the man widely recognized for helping his daughters become two of the greatest tennis players in history by serving as their coach.

The preview also shows the pair of sisters on the field as young people perfecting the trade that would make them legendary athletes. In one scene, Will’s character can be seen talking to a social worker saying, “I don’t care if you say we’re tough on these girls, because we are. That’s our job. Keep them off these tracks,” he said.

“Do you want to see how the girls are? Let’s see how the girls are. We have a future doctor, lawyers and a couple of tennis stars in this house,” he adds. “This world has never had any respect for Richard Williams, but they will respect all of you,” Richard continues to tell his daughters.

Demi Singleton, from The godfather of harlem, plays Serena, while Saniyya Sidney, from American horror story, to his sister Venus. She also stars in the film Aunjanue Ellis as the Williams sisters’ mother, Brandi Williams, while Tony Goldwyn from Scandal plays tennis coach Paul Cohen. Fans may also recognize Dylan McDermott from American horror story Y Law and Order: Organized Crime like Will Hodges.

The movie was also a family affair. Behind the camera, Venus and Serena worked alongside their sister Isha Price as executive producers on the film, while Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, is also one of the executive producers. Will worked as a producer alongside Tim White and Trevor White.

‘King Richard’ will hit Spanish theaters on January 21, 2022.

