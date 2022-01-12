Will be? They reveal supposed date and games that would be in next State of Play

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Recent reports ensure that Sony and PlayStation plan a new event to start 2022 with everything. Tom Henderson, an insider who shared information about it, has just revealed more details about the rumored presentation, which would be a State of Play.

To be more exact, Henderson now spoke about the supposed date of the presentation and the games that would be part of the schedule. If this report is accurate, PlayStation fans have reason to be excited.

When and what will the next PlayStation event be?

It’s important to clarify that as of this writing, Sony hasn’t even confirmed an upcoming PlayStation event. However, there are several reliable sources that assure that a presentation of the company will take place in early February.

In a recent video, Henderson reaffirmed his position and emphasized that it is probably a new Stae of Play that will be “big” due to the titles that will be present. Bet that the event will be on February 3 and that it will feature previews to promote games that will arrive shortly after, such as Horizon Forbidden West Y SIFU.

Another attractive game that would finally reappear after a long absence would be Hogwarts legacy, the new from Warner Bros. based on the universe of Harry Potter. All this is in addition to the next promotion of titles such as Gran Turismo 7 Y GhostWire: Tokyo.

Things do not end there, as there is also talk of a presentation for March that would focus on the content that PS5 and PS4 users would receive in the second half of 2022. In this event there could be news of God of War: Ragnarök and PlayStation VR2.

While Henderson has proven to be a reliable source, it’s worth noting that this is all rumor for now, as PlayStation has yet to reveal its plans.

