Why “Adam Sandler is Dead” is trending on the Internet?

One piece of information alarmed fans of Adam Sandler: the death of the actor. It turned out to be a practical joke that went viral on social media. Details!

Adam Sandler is an endearing Hollywood actor who aroused the laughter of audiences around the world in films such as Happy Gilmore, They’re Like Kids, A Cool Dad Y The Best of my Weddings. The interpreter has a significant fan base who love and support him in each new project he joins. Perhaps that is why he was the target of a very practical joke that became viral and altered the spirits of many people.

Through networks like Twitter Y Tik Tok the information that Adam Sandler had died. Different hypotheses pointed to the death of the comedian by drowning or suffering a fatal accident. The truth is that Adam is in perfect health and this was a horrible joke by “black mood”.

A practical joke that got out of hand

Unfortunately, many people echoed this false news and without checking its accuracy began to mourn the loss of the actor when in reality Adam Sandler still alive. These same fans later reacted to the perpetrators of the joke that was ultimately not funny and is truly a product of minds. “Sick”.

“Adam Sandler is dead is a silly hoax”says a user of Twitter. “I find death hoaxes to be amusing. Adam Sandler is not dead, stop spreading fake news “said another person. “The person responsible for this joke is evil and sick”, qualified another follower of the actor in the network. These are a few cases, but the reaction to the joke seems to be unanimous: Rejection!

Adam Sandler finished filming Hustle for Netflix in October 2021, where he plays a basketball scout who discovers a basketball star in Spain. The actor joined with the producer of the basketball player of the NBA, Lebron James, to work on that project. On the other hand, Sandler currently maintains a very low profile that only helped amplify the rumors about his death.