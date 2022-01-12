Who is Héctor Zepeda, the Mexican offensive lineman who seeks to reach the NFL

Héctor Zepeda is one of the 13 finalists of the International Player Pathway (Photo: Instagram / @ h_zepeda79)

Another Mexican player will receive the opportunity to demonstrate his sports qualities to reach an NFL team. Like Isaac Alarcón and Alfredo Gutiérrez in previous periods, Hector Zepeda, who played for the Wild Sheep of the Tecnológico de Monterrey from 2016 to 2021, was chosen to be part of the International Player Pathway 2022 and seek an opportunity in the most prestigious league in the world in American football.

He was born in Ensenada, although his taste for football came when he moved to Tijuana, Baja California and attended high school. His size and physical strength they were crucial for take over the offensive lineman position from your first practice in the discipline that he has practiced for more than 10 years.

Zepeda is 24 years old, works as an offensive lineman, It measures 1.83 meters and weighs 124 kilograms. His process began in October 2021, when the NFL set its sights on 56 players from 16 different countries. However, after being subjected to rigorous filters and controls, the Mexican was part of the final list made up of 13 prospects from nine nations around the world.

Through your verified Twitter account, the @nflmx released a video of the moment when the Baja California native received the news of his incorporation to the international recruitment program. “We have the information, congratulations. You are invited to the training phase of IPP 2022So many congratulations ”, was the message that the program managers communicated to him through a video call.

Upon hearing the news, and with a remarkable gesture of emotion on his face, Zepeda thanked the message and assured that it would be a call that he will never forget again in their life. The next step will be to demonstrate their ability to follow the same path that led Isaac Alarcón and Alfredo Gutiérrez to be part of the training group of teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

With his formal invitation to the program, Zepeda will begin training in the United States in February. A month later, you will have the opportunity to show your skills and technique to scouts from all NFL teams. In case of convincing them, could be hired as a free agent to be part of any of the institutions, mainly in the internship team, although also be selected to play matches with the first team.

“The NFL begins to look for more in Mexico (…) the creation of the IPP has opened our eyes to many people, especially when we see that it has worked with other Mexicans who have been going to that program. Many of us have been moved to believe that it is possible to reach that international program and then reach the NFL ”, He pointed out during the training he developed in October 2021.

Along with him, players like Souleymane Karamoko, from France; Marcel Dabo, from Germany; Lenoel Misangumukini, from Austria; Ralfs Rusins, from Latvia; Thomas Odukoya, from the Netherlands; Ayo Oyelola, Adedayo Odeleye, Bamidele Olaseni, from the UK; Kehinde Hassan Oginni, Chigbo Roy Mbaeteka, Haggal Chisom Ndubuisi, from Nigeria; as well as Leandro Santos, from Brazil, will also show their arguments in the IPP.

“The International Player Pathway program It’s an important part of our ongoing efforts to help ensure that the world’s best athletes play in the NFL, regardless of their country of origin (…) We are excited to have players from all over the world competing for a place in the 2022 program ″, is the reference provided by Damani Leech, director of operations of the NFL in the IPP.

