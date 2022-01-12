Where to see these five movies that turn 20 and shine like opening day

Streaming allows us to fall in love again with titles that left great memories with audiences. (Photos courtesy)

Two decades have passed since the release of these films that span a wide range of genres, from animated films to science fiction and even superheroes. At the time they were great public and critical successes. Thanks to streaming, watching them again is easy: below is a list of five titles that stand out among good film memories, and the platforms where to enjoy them again.

Spiderman – Netflix

Sam raimi was in charge of bringing Peter Parker’s arachnid exploits to the cinema: this film became a resounding success and opened the door to the stories of cinematic superheroes. Starring Tobey Maguire in the leading role, this film recounted the origins of Spider-man and set a very high standard with his iconic images of the amazing spider-man.

After being bitten by a genetically modified spider, a shy and clumsy high school student gains incredible abilities as an arachnid. You will soon understand that your mission is to use them to fight evil and defend your neighbors.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets) – Google play

This was the sequel to the magicians who star in the saga of Hogwarts: this is how the franchise based on the books of JK Rowling. From this film, the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione were consolidated in the list of great cinematographic successes of history. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert grint Y Emma Watson They returned to their roles as protagonists of this film, which now showed a little more about that danger that haunted Harry, when the heir of Salazar Slytherin opens the secret chamber and frees a monster that petrifies the students of the school.

After summer is over, Harry can’t wait to leave his hateful uncles’ house. Unexpectedly, Dobby, a house elf, appears in his bedroom, who announces that he will be in great danger if he returns to Hogwarts.

Lilo and Stitch– Disney +

One of the great films of the animation studio: a proposal that finds its greatest strengths in its simplicity, its humility and its charm; to this is added a leading couple impossible to forget. A strange couple, it is true: a Hawaiian girl adopts a presumed dog that, in reality, is an alien in full escape from intergalactic hunters. Their adventures made Lilo and Stitch a memorable duo.

“Lilo and Stitch” is the story of a Hawaiian girl who adopts a dog that is actually an alien hiding from intergalactic hunters.

Prior judgment (Minority Report) – Google play

With this feature film the filmmaker Steven spielberg returned to the genre of science fiction. Minority Report, an adaptation of a story by Philip K. Dick with Tom cruise as the protagonist, it remained in popular culture as a great tribute to classic film noir. Without neglecting the action scenes, it develops a complex plot with a first-rate cast: a story of detectives, hoaxes and crimes to be solved.

Thanks to an elite police unit, in the year 2054 crimes can be prevented by arresting the culprits before they commit them. When one of the agents is accused of a future crime, he will have to face the system that he has created to prove his innocence.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers) – Google play

In this sequel the expectations of the fans put to the test Peter jackson, the director of this film saga based on the books by JRR Tolkien. And Jackson achieved a result that to many was unimaginable: he immersed audiences in an epic and exciting story, with dazzling staging and poetic visual content. Frodo and Sam discover that Gollum is following them; he promises to guide them to the gates of Mordor in exchange for being free. Meanwhile Aragorn, the elf Legolas and Gimli the dwarf arrive in the kingdom of Rohan and discover that King Theoden is under the spell of Sarumán.

The hobbits Frodo and Sam discover that Gollum is following them. The creature promises to guide them to the gates of Mordor if they later set it free. Aragorn, the elf Legolas, and Gimli the dwarf arrive in the kingdom of Rohan and discover that King Theoden is under the spell of Sarumán.

