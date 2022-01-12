Where to see these five movies that turn 20 and shine like opening day
Two decades have passed since the release of these films that span a wide range of genres, from animated films to science fiction and even superheroes. At the time they were great public and critical successes. Thanks to streaming, watching them again is easy: below is a list of five titles that stand out among good film memories, and the platforms where to enjoy them again.
Spiderman – Netflix
Sam raimi was in charge of bringing Peter Parker’s arachnid exploits to the cinema: this film became a resounding success and opened the door to the stories of cinematic superheroes. Starring Tobey Maguire in the leading role, this film recounted the origins of Spider-man and set a very high standard with his iconic images of the amazing spider-man.
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets) – Google play
This was the sequel to the magicians who star in the saga of Hogwarts: this is how the franchise based on the books of JK Rowling. From this film, the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione were consolidated in the list of great cinematographic successes of history. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert grint Y Emma Watson They returned to their roles as protagonists of this film, which now showed a little more about that danger that haunted Harry, when the heir of Salazar Slytherin opens the secret chamber and frees a monster that petrifies the students of the school.
Lilo and Stitch– Disney +
One of the great films of the animation studio: a proposal that finds its greatest strengths in its simplicity, its humility and its charm; to this is added a leading couple impossible to forget. A strange couple, it is true: a Hawaiian girl adopts a presumed dog that, in reality, is an alien in full escape from intergalactic hunters. Their adventures made Lilo and Stitch a memorable duo.
Prior judgment (Minority Report) – Google play
With this feature film the filmmaker Steven spielberg returned to the genre of science fiction. Minority Report, an adaptation of a story by Philip K. Dick with Tom cruise as the protagonist, it remained in popular culture as a great tribute to classic film noir. Without neglecting the action scenes, it develops a complex plot with a first-rate cast: a story of detectives, hoaxes and crimes to be solved.
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers) – Google play
In this sequel the expectations of the fans put to the test Peter jackson, the director of this film saga based on the books by JRR Tolkien. And Jackson achieved a result that to many was unimaginable: he immersed audiences in an epic and exciting story, with dazzling staging and poetic visual content. Frodo and Sam discover that Gollum is following them; he promises to guide them to the gates of Mordor in exchange for being free. Meanwhile Aragorn, the elf Legolas and Gimli the dwarf arrive in the kingdom of Rohan and discover that King Theoden is under the spell of Sarumán.
