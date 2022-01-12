where and how to download the battle royale for free for PC, Xbox and PlayStation from Mexico

In 2017 appeared ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds‘on PC, exploring the battle royale genre that ended up becoming a trend in which most companies want their slice of the cake. Five years later the game finally modifies its payment model and becomes free to play.

Originally the update would arrive for January 12, but the company decided to move forward one day and it is already possible download it without paying anything on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Unlike most games in this format, here are some major changes.

We start with the basics, it is not necessary to pay anything to download and play some games. The detail is that competitive mode is locked In the free version, we can only play free games.

To unlock this mode it will be necessary to pay $ 13 for PUBG: Battleground Plus +, with that we will also receive some cosmetic items and an experience booster. The developers note that the decision was to control people who want to cheat in the game:

“If everyone could play Ranked games without restrictions, we could see an increase in the number of cheaters and the players sent off would return to the game as if nothing had happened.”

People who purchased the game at the time will receive a PUBG: Battleground Plus + account with a bundle of special items. Recall that the original price of the game was $ 30.

In the case of mobile version there is no change, the title was always free to play.