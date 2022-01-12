WhatsApp will allow listening to voice messages in the background

Image : Ink drop ( Shutterstock )

WhatsApp work on new options multitask for the messaging app. One of them, as has been leaked thanks to the beta version (in development) of the app, is the possibility of listening to the voice messages sent by your contacts in the background.

Although it is currently possible to listen to a voice message with the phone screen turned off and using headphones, which allows us to keep the phone in our pocket while we listen to those multi-minute “minipodcasts” that some of our friends send us over WhatsApp (I confess that I am usually one of those friends), in the future it will also be possible to listen to a voice message in the background while we review another conversation, respond to someone else or catch up in one of the groups that we participate .

This will be possible, according to images of the development version of the app published by WABetaInfo, by means of a new playback bar that will appear at the top of the messaging app where we can pause the audio message, rewind the audio, advance it or simply close the player with it, the voice message. The function is co officially known in WhatsApp as “Global Voice Note Player” (global voice message player).

The feature is still in development, so we don’t know when it will reach all WhatsApp users on Android and iPhone, but it certainly promises to be a great little addition that will prevent us from getting stuck in a single chat window while listening to those. 8 minutes of audio in which your friend tells you his theories about what he thinks might happen after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. [WABetaInfo v í a AndroidPolice]