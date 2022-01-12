WhatsApp, three ways you can change the letter

If every day you use WhatsApp To keep in touch with family or friends who are in another part of the world, you should know that this is one of the best tools of instant messaging.

But if you are always tired of seeing the same font In your messages, we tell you three ways you can change them and in this way make your chats more fun and unique, so take note.

Three ways to change the letter in WhatsApp

1. From the application

In this case, the first thing you should do is make sure that WhatsApp has no pending updates.

Then open the application and enter any chat.

In the text bar at the bottom write what you want but without sending it.

Select the text by leaving it pressed for a few seconds, a window will automatically appear above with the options: ‘Cut’, ‘Copy’, ‘Paste’ and the icon of the three vertical dots, touch on the latter.

Various functions will be deployed.

Bold: It is used to highlight the text in a deep black color. The shortcut is to put two asterisks between the word, for example: * Application * will be converted to Application.

Italic: Used to slant the text to the right. The shortcut is to put two hyphens at the bottom between the word, for example: _Technology_ will become Technology.

Strikethrough: Used to strike out a text. The shortcut is to put two leading signs between the word, for example: ~ Smartphone ~ will be converted to Smartphone.

Monospaced: It serves so that the text is not a little more separated and not so close. For example: “ `Cellular“` will become Cellular.

2. With an external application

The second way in which you can change the letter in WhatsApp is through an application called Fonts, which you can find from the Google Play Store of Android. After having installed it, follow these steps:

Give it all the necessary permits so that it can operate.

Open it and follow the steps that it indicates.

Enter WhatsApp and in a chat try to write with different fonts, from the same keyboard you can change the fonts or types of letters.

One of the advantages of this application is that it allows you to change the font with which you write in a fairly simple way, in addition to having several options to choose the one you like the most.

3. Through a web page

The last way you can change the font is through the browser of your choice, which you must have updated, and WhatsApp. The steps to follow are:

Open Google from a PC, laptop or mobile, use the browser of your choice, now search for Converter Text Unicode.

On this page there is a search bar where you can write your message.

The next step is to tap on ‘Show’.

Your text will be converted with different font styles.

Copy the one you like the most and paste it over your WhatsApp conversations.

Finally send your message.

