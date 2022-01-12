WhatsApp, how to put your favorite song as a ringtone

If you are one of those who uses daily WhatsApp, one of the platforms of instant messaging more famous, to keep in touch with family and friends, you must know very well all the advantages it offers.

One of the functions it offers is to be able to make calls by this means, which work the same as one that would normally be made by phone. But if you are tired of always listening to the same tone, We tell you a trick with which you can change it for your favorite song, so take note.

How to change your WhatsApp ringtone

The main requirement to achieve this is to have a smartphone with an Android operating system and that you have previously downloaded the music in Mp3 format. The steps to follow are simple, we tell you:

Enter WhatsApp and click on the three-dot icon that is located in the upper right corner.

Select Settings and then Notifications.

Find the ‘Calls’ section and click on ‘Tone’.

The list of default WhatsApp ringtones will appear.

At the end you will see the option ‘Add tone’.

Click and choose the MP3 file you downloaded.

Ready, now when they call you on WhatsApp the song you chose will sound, you can change it as many times as you want.

To download the song in MP3 format to the memory of your cell phone, you can use tools like Snaptube, which only downloads the audio of a video, which is a great advantage since you can find several versions of the same song.

Ready, that’s how easy you will have customized the sound of your calls on WhatsApp, one of the advantages is that you can change it as many times as you want by following the same steps, just by having the song on your device.

Now that you know this simple but useful trick, you can share it with your friends or family so that everyone can choose the song they want for their calls. Remember that your personal data is not at risk at any time.

