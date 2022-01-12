What will happen if you have an account and afore in Citibanamex?

January 11, 2022 | 5:23 pm

The Citigroup announcement to conclude with the consumer banking services in Mexico and the Retirement Fund Manager (Afore) It does not represent any risk for clients who had a bank account or a pension savings account.

The bank’s intention is to sell both the consumer accounts how to transfer the more than 9.6 million accounts they have in the Afore Citibanamex.

The obligations of those who have a debt with Citi continue, that is, they must continue to cover their debts as they had been doing two or three months ago

said in an interview, Mario Di Costanzo, independent financial advisor.

People they will not go to the credit bureau As long as they are not late with their payments and if they have a bank or consumer deposit, they are completely safe, said the former president of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

With regard to the people who are in afore Citibanamex, commented that it will not represent an increase in the commission collection, Well, the afore that decides to acquire that portfolio of clients must respect the commission already charged by Citi.

Di Costanzo clarified that bank accounts such as the accounts of workers who save for their retirement will be transferred to another bank and afore, once the corresponding authorities approve it.

In the case of bank accounts, the authorization of the National Baking and Stock Commission (CNBV) and afore, of the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar). The endorsement of the Ministry of Finance, Banco de México and an opinion of Cofece.

Opportunity to diversify banking

For Di Costanzo, the sale of Citi is not a surprise, as he has wanted to sell the Multiple Purpose Finance Company for a long time. (Sofom) that he created from consumer credit.

In his opinion, more than a ‘yellow bulbs’ alert, the sale of Citi should be seen as an opportunity to diversify banking in Mexico, especially to reduce the foreign party.

I believe that Mexican banks should take advantage of this opportunity to gain more ground within the national banking system (…) it would be unfortunate if this portfolio would remain in the hands of Santander or BBVA

Di Costanzo commented that Citigroup never distinguished itself by offering the best customer services, or so the complaints that were registered within Condusef indicate.

For the former president of the Condusef, Mifel banking It could be a good candidate to acquire the Citi portfolio, but it will depend on whether they are interested in expanding and having the authorization of the CNBV, the Treasury and Banco de México; as well as the opinion of Cofece.