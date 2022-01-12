“What should I eat if I am positive for coronavirus?”, Recommendations for a healthy diet – El Sol de Tampico

A balanced diet allows us the defenses of our immune system to respond efficiently to infections, hence what we eat is of great importance if we get sick or are in charge of someone with Covid-19.

“An adequate diet in patients with Covid-19 It is essential to have fewer chances of presenting a serious picture of the disease, achieve a speedy recovery and reduce the risk of malnutrition “, have pointed out nutrition specialists from the Mexican Institute of Health. Social Security (IMSS).

Among his recommendations are:

1. Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. Hydration and water consumption are important. It also helps the intake of vegetable soup, and meat and fish broths -fat-free-, as well as infusions and tea. However, avoid sodas, packaged juices, and sports drinks.

2. Eat at least 2 fruits and vegetables for lunch and dinner. Options include vegetable soups or salads. In case of a sore throat or fever, pureed vegetables or fruit are easier to chew. These foods provide us with vitamins A and C, which strengthen the immune system.

3. Include foods of animal origin in the diet. It is recommended to eat red meat, at least 3 times a week; chicken, fish, about 2 times a week; and 3 to 4 times a week, eggs and cheese in moderation. Avoid consuming cold cuts.

BEWARE OF FATS AND SUGARS

It is important to opt for low-fat milk and yogurt, avoid flavored or fruit products, as they contain a lot of sugar.

Include nuts and seeds in the meal plan, whether natural or roasted, just don’t choose those that are fried, sweetened or salted.

Do not include precooked foods, fast food or pastries in your diet, as they can increase the risk of being overweight, obese and other diseases, due to their high fat and sugar content.

According to IMSS, the patients are given a diet during the day, which consists of five servings of vegetables and fruits, six of cereals and three of protein with some source of food of animal origin, divided into three food services: breakfast, food and dinner.