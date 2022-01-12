On a day like today, a January 12, 1908, a radio message from the Eiffel tower in Paris for the first time. It was possible to communicate with in a radius of up to 6,000 kilometers.

Also a January 12 but 1999 Britney Spears releases his first album “… Baby One More Time”, with which she established herself as one of the pop divas of the 90s. Currently this album accumulates more than 30 million copies worldwide.

You want to know more? Discover the January 12th anniversary and see what happened, who was born and who died on a day like today. Also, do not miss what is celebrated, the horoscope and today’s saints.

What happened on January 12?

1230: Jaime I of Aragon conquers the island of Mallorca.

1425: The first documents on the entry of gypsies into the Iberian Peninsula are drawn up.

1807: An explosion caused in a ship loaded with gunpowder destroys part of the city of Leyden (Netherlands).

1816: A law of the Government of France banishes the entire Bonaparte family.

1875: Kwang-Su is crowned Emperor of China.

1908: The first radio message is sent from the Eiffel tower in France.

1915: The United States Congress creates the Rocky Mountain National Park.

1924: Miguel Primo de Rivera dissolves the provincial councils, except those of Navarra and the Basque Country.

1998: 19 European countries sign the Council of Europe protocol that prohibits the cloning of human beings, the first international legal text on this matter.

1999: Britney Spears releases her first album “… Baby One More Time”.

2017: Launch of the video clip for ‘Despacito’, a song by Luis Fonsi with Daddy Yankee on YouTube, which became the music video with the most reproductions in history.

Who was born on January 12?

1591: José de Ribera, Spanish painter

1751: Ferdinand I of Bourbon, Sicilian aristocrat, king between 1759 and 1825

1809: Leopoldo O’Donnell, Spanish military and politician

1876: Jack London, American writer

1899: Paul Hermann Müller, Swiss chemist, 1948 Nobel Prize Winner for Physiology or Medicine

1961: Francisco Marhuenda, journalist, director of the newspaper La Razón and Spanish politician.

1985: Yohana Cobo, actress

1985: Borja Valero, footballer

1986: Miguel Ángel Nieto, footballer

nineteen ninety five: Nathy Peluso, Argentine singer

Who died on January 12?

1674: Giacomo Carissimi, Italian composer

1963: Ramón Gómez de la Serna, writer and journalist

1976: Agatha Christie, British writer

1980: Antonio Pons, Ecuadorian president

1998: Ramón Sampedro, tetraplegic sailor and writer

2000: Marc Davis, American animator and cartoonist

2003: Maurice Gibb, British bassist and keyboardist, of the band Bee Gees

2020: Paulo Gonçalves, Portuguese motorcycle racer

What is celebrated on January 12?

January 12 is celebrated Yennayer, that is, the Berber New Year. The United States commemorates the first day on which the Lee-Jackson Day, while January 18 is the last, celebrated on the Friday before Martin Luther King Day (Commonwealth of Virginia).

January 12 horoscope

Those born on 12th of January belong to the zodiac sign Capricorn.

Santoral of January 12

Today, January 12, people named Alfredo, Arcadio de Mauritania, Benito Biscop, Bernardo de Corleone, Cesárea, Elredo, Eutropio, Ferreol, Margarita Bourgeoy, Martín de León, Nazario, Tania, Tatiana, Tigrio or Victoriano celebrate their saint. .