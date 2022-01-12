What do you need to know and where to watch The Tender Bar, the new Ben Affleck movie?

Based on the memoirs of journalist JR Moehringer (2000 Pulitzer Prize winner for his Los Angeles Times stories), “The Tender Bar” was listed as a movie coming of age. Now available on Amazon Prime Video, it’s one of those simple and heartwarming stories that many can relate to. The plus? adds nostalgia for the seventies.

Directed by George Clooney, the narrative begins when – at just 9 years old – little JR moves with his mother to his grandparents’ house on Long Island. With an absent father, the boy finds that bond in the figure of his uncle Charlie (Affleck) and all the wisdom that comes from spending the afternoons at the bar he runs (The Dickens), while encouraging him to become a great writer; a dream that clashes with the expectations of mom (Lily Rabe), who wants her son to attend a prestigious university to study law.

“It’s a movie about the kindness, the love, the support and the ultimately goodness of people. I think the world is a harsh and ugly place, particularly now, so I feel great sharing this story. ”- Ben Affleck

George Clooney directed “The Tender Bar”

“The Tender Bar” adapts part of Moehringer’s life, but Clooney is no stranger to those formative childhood experiences that he also turned into in the film. In his particular case, shared with his uncle George, from whom he inherited his first name. “He had everything going for him, but he was a bad drinker and ended up being an alcoholic for much of his life. During the summers I lived with him in a bar that my mom always called the Bucket of Blood.“Said the director. For George, the difference between fiction and reality is hardly the accent of the locals, but the mentality was the same: “People drinking at noon in a dark bar, the regulars who tell stories, are funny and support each other. My uncle was that character. And when you’re a boy that’s exciting”.

“This is a movie about coming of age and figuring out how to grow up,” George Clooney

Clooney and Affleck’s careers have a lot in common. Over the years and their accumulated experiences in the industry, both carilindos decided to try their luck with writing and directing, giving their resumes a more interesting twist. As filmmakers, they even received more recognition and critical support, and even shared the Oscar for Best Picture for “Argo” (2012).

When looking for the ideal lead to play Charlie Moehringer, Clooney did not hesitate twice, and assures that it was a surprisingly easy process: “I sent him the script and he responded about three hours later with a simple What do I have to do?”. A predisposition dreamed of when facing any collaboration.

Lily Rabe and Daniel Ranieri in “The Tender Bar”. Photo: Amazon Prime Video Claire Folger /? 2021 Amazon With

On Ben’s side, the chance couldn’t have come at a better time, as it’s not the kind of role he’s usually offered. Fortunately, maturity turned out to be an advantage for the actor, who was able to add his own life experiences, especially his paternal ones: “A As you get older, you can play more interesting roles. People are willing to give you a certain credibility, or give you credit for a certain depth, which allows them to imagine you in more complicated performances.”.

If the nostalgic journey through the seventies and eighties is not enough, surely the incorporation of Christopher Lloyd as the grumpy grandfather completes the combo. At 83, the beloved Doc Brown from “Back to the Future” is still quite active, and with “The Tender Bar” adds another small (great) performance to his long career. “I am very gratified that what I have done for a few decades resonates with people. So I hope I can keep doing it”, He assures, while our hearts are filled with moviegoer memories.