What about Haku in “Spirited Away”? Studio Ghibli Reveals It

The Ghibli studio has been characterized by having a catalog of various films, where the complexity of their plots has left an international audience in love.

One of those movies, “Spirited Away”, Was part of thousands of childhoods, but a mystery has always haunted everyone who sees this film for the first time. Haku and Chihiro meet again?

The film’s executive producer, Toshio Suzuki, assured that it was possible that these two characters could meet again in the future.

“Haku was the spirit of the river that runs near the house where Chihiro used to live. Yes Chihiro ever visit that river … “, said Toshio in a question and answer session with fans of the film.

What happened to Haku in “The Journey of Chihiro“?

As explained by the producer, Haku is already dead at the beginning of Spirited away– It is a river spirit and ‘dies’ when its river is filled or redirected. This is how he ended up with Yubaba in the first place. However, death is different for spirits. Chihiro frees Haku from Yubaba’s service, thus freeing his soul.

“Spirited Away”Is the first animated film to win the Golden Bear in Berlin. In 2002 he also won the Oscar for Best Animated Film and although its creator, Miyazaki, did not attend the ceremony, Cameron Diaz was the one who had to accept the award on his behalf.

The film received, according to the IMDB site 56 awards and 31 nominations worldwide. In 2016, after summoning 117 film critics from around the world, the BBC published a list of the 100 best films of this century.

According to the creator of “Spirited Away”Hayao Miyazaki, it was important to create a female character that the audience could sympathize with.

I created a heroine who is an ordinary girl, someone with whom the public can sympathize. It is not a story in which the characters grow up, but a story in which they can bring out what they have inside, depending on the particular circumstances. I want my young friends to live like this and I think they have that wish too, ”Miyazaki said.

If you have not seen this film yet, you can enjoy it through the Netflix streaming platform.