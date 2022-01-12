West Side Story: We’re not talking about movies | NewAlcarria

I have an objectively fuzzy and emotionally accurate memory of the first time I saw a scene from the original West Side Story. It was at my grandmother’s house, under the table. I think my cousins ​​and I would sometimes go there to watch TV. It would be … I don’t know, very little years. It was Christmas, from when Christmas was still magic. I was never passionate about the movie. I don’t even know if I’ve ever seen it in its entirety.

My grandmother passed away many years ago… too many already. His house already belongs to another family. I have also not seen my cousins ​​for too long and Christmas is not so magical anymore. But despite everything, every time I think of West Side Story, every time I see one of its images, I immediately go back to that night, to those 80-somethings, to Christmas and childhood.

I did not understand why Spielberg had decided to shoot a remake of West Side Story. Nor did I look for it. However, it was seeing the opening scene of the film and intuiting something: Spielberg, the old Spielberg, had returned. I admit, I am not a fan of your work as a chronicler of American history. I prefer him child and dreamer. I believed that West Side Story would be one more step in the decline or exhaustion of a genius. Fortunately I was wrong, in everything.

West Side Story can still hit a pitch. It has started slowly at the box office, possibly because many people have thought the same as me: what need is there for this? But the need is as simple as a beating heart. Spielberg shows in each of his shots an overflowing energy and illusion. He wants to take the viewer by the guts again, it doesn’t matter if he knows the end of the story, because there are tragedies that always move if they are well told. West Side Story just takes time and faith to succeed. Faith that it will and time for those who have seen it to do what people sometimes do: recommend it in a passionate and determined way.

Everything works in the movie, from staging to songs that sound better than ever. Cinema cannot be more cinema than when Spielberg is inspired. Ansel Elgort and Racher Zegler (the Puerto Rican dubbing is the only thing that gets me a little bit out of the story) approve with flying colors. And Ariana DeBose is pure energy… well, all musical numbers are.

At the end, at the end of the film, there is a dedication: To dad. Curious dedication for a film in which there are no notable father figures. A friend explained why. It turns out that Arnold Spielberg and his wife bought the record from West Side Story when Steven was 10 years old. They loved it. To all. Imagine them listening to the songs, dancing as a family. Steven sure remembers it well. A memory of those that make you happy and sad at the same time, of those that make you become someone else again, that inspire you to do something great. I’m sure we kind of share the same sentiment with West Side Story. Not talent, of course. The talent is only from Spielberg. Don’t let it be overlooked. We are not talking about cinema, we are talking about life.

On twitter: @CinefagoDe

West Side Story (2021, USA)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Music: Leonard Bernstein

Photography: Janusz Kaminski

Cast: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist.