We tell you where and when to stream it – El Financiero

One of the most anticipated movies of 2021 was Matrix 4: Resurrections, which brings back its protagonists Keanu reeves Y Carrie-Anne Moss to science fiction story that fell in love with his followers at the end of the nineties.

This fictional world written and directed by the Wachowski sisters began in 1999 with ‘The Matrix ‘, then in 2003 it came to light ‘The Matrix Reloaded‘ Y ‘The Matrix Revolutions’. Now, almost 20 years later, we can see what happens in that futuristic environment in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

However, despite the great expectations that existed around the film, the truth is that it has not done as well as expected.

The site specialized in cinema Rotten tomatoes shows an audience score of 6.3 / 10, while critics have given it a 64 percent on the ‘tomatometer’, a low percentage considering that the Matrix is ​​one of the favorite sagas of the nineties and early 2000s. .

The film could still be on display in some theaters, so don’t worry if you haven’t been able to see it, you still have a chance. Although if it is not possible, do not worry! We already know when will ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ be available in streaming, and the platform where you will be staying: HBO Max.

When it reaches Matrix 4: Resurrections to streaming?

Previously, Luis Duran, general manager of HBO Latin America, assured in December that in the first half of the year, the streaming will have big releases, including eight of the 10 highest-grossing films of 2021 in Latin America.

In addition to mentioning Matrix 4: Resurrections, he also cited movies like ‘F9 last saga ‘,’ Morbius’ Y Venom: Carnage Freed.

Photo: Twitter @mrluisduran

An exact date is still unknown in which this tape can reach the HBO Max library, but what we do know and the platform has already announced is that the fourth installment of Matrix will be released this month as he announced it as one of the January premieres on his YouTube channel.

Most likely it will be at the end of the month; making an estimate could be January 28, but we will have to wait for the HBO Max social networks to officially announce this information.

While we leave you the last trailer of the film, in case you still do not see it and you want to go see it in a movie theater or wait for it to arrive on the platform.